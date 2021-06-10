Wolverine TV: Five Most Important Michigan Recruiting Visitors This Weekend

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss the five most important visitors for Michigan Wolverines football this weekend, including five-star cornerback commit Will Johnson and four-star cornerback target Myles Pollard.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Elite 11 Clips Of Rivals100 Michigan QB Target Dante Moore

RELATED: Rising 2024 In-State QB Isaiah Marshall Talks Michigan, Recent Visit