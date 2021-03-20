 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Mike Smith React To Michigan's Texas Southern Win
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-20 18:37:35 -0500') }} basketball

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Mike Smith React To Texas Southern Win

Austin Fox, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith discussed the squad's 82-66 win over Texas Southern to open up the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith

