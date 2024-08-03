For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward fall camp. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk about the big guys up front. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback Running Back Wide Reciever Tight End Offensive Line EDGE Defensive Tackle Linebacker Cornerback Safety

DEPTH CHART

EDGE STATUS PLAYER LEFT TACKLE MYLES HINTON LEFT TACKLE BACKUP EVAN LINK LEFT GUARD JOSH PRIEBE LEFT GUARD BACKUP DOMINICK GIUDICE CENTER GREG CRIPPEN OR RAHEEM ANDERSON CENTER BACKUP TBD RIGHT GUARD GIOVANNI EL-HADI RIGHT GUARD BACKUP NATHAN EFOBI RIGHT TACKLE ANDREW GENTRY OR JEFF PERSI RIGHT TACKLE BACKUP TRISTAN BOUNDS TACKLE DEPTH CONNOR JONES, BLAKE FRAZIER, ANDREW SPRAGUE GUARD DEPTH LUKE HAMILTON, JAKE GUARNERA, BEN ROEBUCK

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Talent, depth, and a cohesive group have been the keys to success in the last few seasons and will be the goal in 2024. Despite having five new starters, this group does have experience on the field and in the system. Myles Hinton began the year as the starting right tackle and rotated with the unit at the end of the season. He also brings multiple years of experience from his time starting at Stanford. Hinton must find the confidence and consistency to become the dominant left tackle this staff thinks he can be. At right tackle, Andrew Gentry and Jeffrey Persi are battling. Gentry is a former top 100 recruit entering his third year in Ann Arbor after taking a two-year mission trip out of high school. Gentry is not only back in football shape, he is at a peak. The 23-year-old played at every position in mop-up duty last year, showing his athletic ability. But he was built to play tackle, which should happen this season. Jeffrey Persi is an underrated player who has a career start at Michigan. He figures to be in the tackle battle, but he took snaps at right guard last season. He could be the 6th OL, which plays a major role in this offense. Michigan returns Giovanni El-Hadi at guard. Last season, he likely starts on nearly every other team in college football. Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter came back in 2023, blocking his path to the starting gig. El-Hadi has been very good in limited action, and now, after waiting his turn, he should get his first starting gig. Michigan went to the portal for an offensive lineman for the third straight season with Northwestern guard Josh Priebe. Like El-Hadi, Priebe has played left guard throughout his career, so one must move over to the right, which is most likely El-Hadi. Greg Crippen has been the assumed starter at center for quite some time, arguably going back to last season when he pushed Drake Nugent. However, Raheem Anderson is battling Crippen to get the starting job. It will be interesting to see who wins out.



X FACTOR