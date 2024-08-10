For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward fall camp. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk about the secondary. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback Running Back Wide Reciever Tight End Offensive Line EDGE Defensive Tackle Linebacker Cornerback Safety

WIDE RECEIVER STATUS PLAYER X STARTER TYLER MORRIS X ROTATION AMORION WALKER OR KENDRICK BELL OR PEYTON O'LEARY Z STARTER FRED MOORE Z ROTATION CJ CHARLESTON SLOT STARTER SEMAJ MORGAN SLOT ROTATION CJ CHARLESTON DEPTH DALE CHESSON, I'MARION STEWART, CHANNING GOODWIN

Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris are in their own tier heading into 2024, with Kirk Cambell saying they are the starters who will always be on the field in 11 personnel. Each had moments last season, including big games against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, but each will need to take leaps and become WR1 and WR2 in 2024. Regarding X,Z, and slot, we are using this more for sorting purposes, because there will be plenty of rotation. The staff has tasked Morris with being the primary receiver and filling gaps left by Cornelius Johnson, so we are calling him the X. Colston Loveland is arguably a top X receiver this season, but Morris may see more action filling the role Roman Wilson and Ronnie Bell previously held. Point is, he is penciled in as WR1 to start the season. Many expected Morris would break out last year, and a big reason he had only 4 starts and fewer snaps than expected was freshman star Semaj Morgan. Morgan immediately caught attention in week 2 with a 35-yard back-shoulder touchdown against UNLV. By Big Ten play against Nebraska, Morgan was getting more snaps in the slot, with Wilson moving back to the Z role, taking reps away from Morris. Morgan finished the year with 22 receptions for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns, having the best freshman WR season for Michigan since Donovan Peoples-Jones. Morgan is WR2 this season, but I expect him to take the vast majority of his snaps from the slot. However, he could easily take over a Z role similar to what happened with Roman Wilson. Fred Moore is the WR3 before the season begins. He is fast and can play lineup anywhere on the field, including the slot. Michigan's top three receivers all have serious yard-after-the-catch potential and will give the offense a lot of versatility.



