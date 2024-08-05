2024 Michigan Football Fall Position Breakdown Cornerback
For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward fall camp.
How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks?
Let's talk about the secondary.
POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES
Wide Reciever
Tight End
Defensive Tackle
Linebacker
Cornerback
DEPTH CHART
|STATUS
|PLAYER
|
CB1
|
WILL JOHNSON
|
CB2
|
JYAIRE HILL
|
NICKEL
|
ZEKE BERRY OR JA'DEN MCBURROWS
|
CB BACKUP
|
AAMIR HALL OR RICKY JOHNSON
|
CB BACKUP
|
KESHAUN HARRIS
|
NICKEL BACKUP
|
KODY JONES
|
CB DEPTH
|
MYLES, POLLARD, JO'ZIAH EDMOND, JEREMIAH LOWE
WHAT'S THE STORY?
Michigan's cornerback room is led by Will Johnson, arguably the best cornerback in the nation.
Johnson was lockdown in 2023, allowing only 17 receptions on 321 coverage snaps. He turned the ball over with four interceptions, including a pick-six, while allowing 0 touchdowns. Johnson had the lowest QB rating when targeted in the Big Ten, and the second lowest in the country.
Who starts across from Johnson is a question for fall camp, but there is a clear leader according to coaches.
Jyaire Hill finished his season with a redshirt after Nebraska but looked good in limited action. With DJ Waller transferring out in the spring, Hill's competition is incoming transfers Aamir Hall and Ricky Johnson, who are competing but don't appear to be challenging Hill.
Hill is a track star at 6'2", who can pair his speed and vertical to become a ball hawk with a threat to find the end zone any time he gets the ball. Last season former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said he felt Hill could have an ascension similar to Will Johnson.
Keshaun Harris is a returning veteran who got quality snaps early while Johnson recovered from an injury last season. He was sneaky good in coverage and even better in run defense. He's a valuable depth piece. Myles Pollard is going into his third year and will see more snaps in 2024.
X FACTOR
While Will Johnson returns, Michigan needs to find a replacement for Mike Sainristil. Which may be impossible with one player.
No one played more than Sainristil's 684 snaps last season. His six interceptions led the team, his six pass breakups, and his 11 pressures from the secondary. His open-field tackles against Ohio State and Washington are legendary. He is legendary.
Zeke Berry is a safety nickel hybrid who can bring some of Sainristil's coverage and physicality. He is positioned to be the starter at nickel and could be a breakout candidate for the Wolverines. Prior to Josh Wallace transferring in last summer, I had suggested playing Berry at nickel and moving Sainristil to corner. With Michigan comfortable at CB2, Berry should get his chance this season.
But the player to watch this spring is Ja'Den McBurrows.
McBurrows started the year out as part of the CB2 battle but eventually found a home as the backup nickel. A linebacker trapped in a corner's body, the move to the slot makes too much sense for McBurrows.
McBurrows allowed only 5 receptions for 40 yards on 13 targets last season, and had a rewarding interception against Michigan State. But physicality is what McBurrows brings to the field. He can move into the box and impact the run game, he can blitz and put pressure on the passer, and he can land momentum-swinging hits.
McBurrows, in rotation with Berry, should give Michigan enough from the nickel spot.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram