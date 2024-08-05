For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward fall camp. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk about the secondary. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback Running Back Wide Reciever Tight End Offensive Line EDGE Defensive Tackle Linebacker Cornerback Safety

DEPTH CHART

Advertisement

CORNERBACK STATUS PLAYER CB1 WILL JOHNSON CB2 JYAIRE HILL NICKEL ZEKE BERRY OR JA'DEN MCBURROWS CB BACKUP AAMIR HALL OR RICKY JOHNSON CB BACKUP KESHAUN HARRIS NICKEL BACKUP KODY JONES CB DEPTH MYLES, POLLARD, JO'ZIAH EDMOND, JEREMIAH LOWE

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Michigan's cornerback room is led by Will Johnson, arguably the best cornerback in the nation. Johnson was lockdown in 2023, allowing only 17 receptions on 321 coverage snaps. He turned the ball over with four interceptions, including a pick-six, while allowing 0 touchdowns. Johnson had the lowest QB rating when targeted in the Big Ten, and the second lowest in the country. Who starts across from Johnson is a question for fall camp, but there is a clear leader according to coaches. Jyaire Hill finished his season with a redshirt after Nebraska but looked good in limited action. With DJ Waller transferring out in the spring, Hill's competition is incoming transfers Aamir Hall and Ricky Johnson, who are competing but don't appear to be challenging Hill. Hill is a track star at 6'2", who can pair his speed and vertical to become a ball hawk with a threat to find the end zone any time he gets the ball. Last season former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said he felt Hill could have an ascension similar to Will Johnson. Keshaun Harris is a returning veteran who got quality snaps early while Johnson recovered from an injury last season. He was sneaky good in coverage and even better in run defense. He's a valuable depth piece. Myles Pollard is going into his third year and will see more snaps in 2024.

X FACTOR