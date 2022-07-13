22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #9 WR Ronnie Bell
Every Tuesday until the season begins MBR will be counting down the "22 in '22 Wolverines to Watch". These are the twenty-two players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact.
THE LIST: #22 DB Will Johnson | #21 OL Zak Zinter | #20 DL Kris Jenkins | #19 DB/WR Mike Sainristil | #18 WR Darrius Clemons | #17 EDGE Jaylen Harrell | #16 WR AJ Henning | #15 DE Taylor Upshaw | #14 TE Erick All | #13 DB Rod Moore | #12 C Olu Oluwatimi | #11 WR Andrel Anthony | #10 LB Junior Colson | #9 WR Ronnie Bell
#9 Ronnie Bell
As a Recruit
Ronnie Bell was the lowest-rated recruit in the 2018 class. A class that was criticized often by fans at the time, but was the foundation of Michigan's 2021 championship team.
Bell was really the first of what would be many multi-sport athletes recruited by the Wolverines. Bell was unique in that many viewed him as simply a basketball recruit, he was committed to stay home and play for Missouri State. In fact, his first and only offer for football would come from Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.
Harbaugh was speaking with his brother-in-law, Jimmy Cain, who is a coach in the area. Cain mentioned Bell, and having not heard of him Harbaugh decided to watch his film. Shocked no one had offered the receiver from Kansas City, Harbaugh moved quickly. Bell was so unknown Rivals created his profile the day after his offer. Bell chose football, which meant he chose Michigan.
Career at Michigan
Despite joining a crowded WR room and being largely an unknown, Bell made an impact immediately in his freshman season in Ann Arbor. He played in every game, and the first catch of his career was a long touchdown against Nebraska. He received the team's Rookie of the Year Award on offense.
Bell raised eyebrows in his freshman year, but no one saw his sophomore season coming. Playing with the heralded group of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, and Tarik Black, it was Bell who led the team in receptions and yards. Playing against Penn State that year, Bell had 5 catches for 82 yards. It was the dropped potential game-tying touchdown that people would remember. Bell was emotional on the sidelines and at the end of the game. While some people online chose to attack the sophomore, the vast majority of the fan base rallied around Bell, who was now seen as the heart of the Wolverines. An endearing moniker that stays with him to this day.
In a shortened 2020 season, Bell was once again the team's leading receiver. More importantly, on a team that seemed to struggle with culture and attitude, Bell stood out as a leader. All the expectations of the senior leading wide receiver and future team captain would follow him into 2021.
Bell looked every part like a star receiver in the home opener against Western Michigan. A 76-yard touchdown, a circus one-handed catch that was eventually called back, and an electric punt return would end with Bell suffering the injury that would end his season. Bell stayed around the team throughout the season, stepping into a coaching role of sorts. Wide receivers credited him throughout the year, and once again Bell was recognized by many Wolverines as the heart of the team. In a dramatic culture shift that led to a Big Ten Championship, Bell was instrumental.
2022 Expectations
There was some consideration Bell may choose to recover from his injury and pursue the NFL Draft. He decided to return to Ann Arbor for a fifth season, and with all signs suggesting his recovery is on track, Bell is preparing to step back into his role as leader and playmaker for the Wolverines.
Bell returns to a loaded WR room that stepped up in a major way in his absence. Nearly all contributors are returning and the group is expected to be one of the bigger strengths of the 2022 Wolverines. Bell will likely be one of the starters alongside last year's leading receiver Cornelius Johnson. Behind them is a surplus of speed, size, and hands with players like Andrel Anthony, Roman Wilson, and freshman Darrius Clemons.
There is no doubt Michigan will heavily rotate the wide receivers and look for matchup advantages each week. While any player could have a breakout or monster game any given week like we saw last season with Anthony and Wilson, Bell will likely be a consistent contributor and part of Michigan's game plans each week.
Whether he plays outside with Johnson like he was expected to in 2021, or moves primarily to the slot is yet to be known. Just like Michigan will rotate players on and off the field, they will also move them around. I see Bell featuring in the slot, especially with Mike Sainristil expected to have a substantial role in the defense.
Assuming Bell has made a full recovery, there is no reason to think he can't lead the team in receiving again. However as impactful as Bell can be on the field, his most significant impact will be his leadership. So much of Michigan's culture change was implemented through players like Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins, and Josh Ross. Each of those guys has moved on and if Michigan hopes to make 2021 a corner-turning moment for the program and not a one-year anomaly, Bell's leadership will be essential.
One thing is for sure, Ronnie Bell has been doubted since Jim Harbaugh offered him a scholarship back in 2017. He bounced back from a crushing moment against Penn State. Against all odds, he was Michigan's most important player on offense since. If you are betting against him now, you are going to lose.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram