22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #9 WR Ronnie Bell

#9 Ronnie Bell

As a Recruit

"I never though this would happen. There were nights I would pray and I would just hope that a football school would give me an opportunity but for Michigan to be the school that did it I could’ve never imagined that. You can’t make something like that up." — Ronnie Bell

Ronnie Bell was the lowest-rated recruit in the 2018 class. A class that was criticized often by fans at the time, but was the foundation of Michigan's 2021 championship team. Bell was really the first of what would be many multi-sport athletes recruited by the Wolverines. Bell was unique in that many viewed him as simply a basketball recruit, he was committed to stay home and play for Missouri State. In fact, his first and only offer for football would come from Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Harbaugh was speaking with his brother-in-law, Jimmy Cain, who is a coach in the area. Cain mentioned Bell, and having not heard of him Harbaugh decided to watch his film. Shocked no one had offered the receiver from Kansas City, Harbaugh moved quickly. Bell was so unknown Rivals created his profile the day after his offer. Bell chose football, which meant he chose Michigan.

Career at Michigan

Despite joining a crowded WR room and being largely an unknown, Bell made an impact immediately in his freshman season in Ann Arbor. He played in every game, and the first catch of his career was a long touchdown against Nebraska. He received the team's Rookie of the Year Award on offense. Bell raised eyebrows in his freshman year, but no one saw his sophomore season coming. Playing with the heralded group of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, and Tarik Black, it was Bell who led the team in receptions and yards. Playing against Penn State that year, Bell had 5 catches for 82 yards. It was the dropped potential game-tying touchdown that people would remember. Bell was emotional on the sidelines and at the end of the game. While some people online chose to attack the sophomore, the vast majority of the fan base rallied around Bell, who was now seen as the heart of the Wolverines. An endearing moniker that stays with him to this day. In a shortened 2020 season, Bell was once again the team's leading receiver. More importantly, on a team that seemed to struggle with culture and attitude, Bell stood out as a leader. All the expectations of the senior leading wide receiver and future team captain would follow him into 2021. Bell looked every part like a star receiver in the home opener against Western Michigan. A 76-yard touchdown, a circus one-handed catch that was eventually called back, and an electric punt return would end with Bell suffering the injury that would end his season. Bell stayed around the team throughout the season, stepping into a coaching role of sorts. Wide receivers credited him throughout the year, and once again Bell was recognized by many Wolverines as the heart of the team. In a dramatic culture shift that led to a Big Ten Championship, Bell was instrumental.

2022 Expectations