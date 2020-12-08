For the first time since 1917, the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes will not meet on the football field, after the game had to be canceled due to an increased number of positive COVID cases within the U-M program. Michigan will now miss two straight games, with last week's matchup against Maryland also having been canceled for the same reason. "The prevalence of COVID on our team and the impact of COVID on our team is simply too great to allow for the safe return of full practice and full activity," said Dr. Sami Rifat, U-M athletics' medical director. Michigan's positive cases did not hit the Big Ten's 'red/red' threshold to force a shutdown — which is when the test positivity rate (number of positive tests divided by total number of tests administered) is over five percent AND the population positivity rate (number of positive individuals divided by total population at risk) is over 7.5 percent. However, athletic director Warde Manuel said the positive tests "have not slowed" and "we still don’t have a total grasp of this virus on our team." RELATED: What We're Hearing On A Potential Jim Harbaugh Contract Extension RELATED: Warde Manuel Talks Ohio State Cancellation — 'Not An Easy Outcome To Take'

Michigan Wolverines football has seen its game get canceled for the second straight week. (Lon Horwedel / The Wolverine)

"We’ve had an uptick in cases, and we are not in ‘red/red,’ which is the Big Ten’s threshold for when the Big Ten shuts it down," said chief medical officer Darryl Conway. "But that’s what I’ll say: We are not in red/red, but we have had a significant number and an uptick of cases in the last week or so." The number of positive cases was not disclosed by the athletic department. Michigan football has mitigated any sort of major spread of positive cases up until last week. Conway added that he does not believe the outbreak has stemmed from the protocols U-M has in place, and he credits the staff and players for being diligent since they returned to the facilities over the summer.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!