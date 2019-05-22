Juwan Howard is officially making his return to Michigan.

The former Wolverine will be the next head coach of the Michigan basketball program, Athletics Director Warde Manuel announced Wednesday.

"We have found someone with high integrity, great character and a coach who has unbelievable knowledge of the game of basketball," Manuel said in a press release. "Juwan has proven himself to be a tremendous leader, a wonderful communicator and a developer of talent. We couldn't have asked for a better role model for the young men in our program. We are excited to welcome back a member of the family to Ann Arbor."

Howard is ready for the chance to take over for John Beilein who left for the Cleveland Cavaliers after 12 seasons in Ann Arbor.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the University of Michigan's storied basketball program," Howard said in the release. "I have been very fortunate to be part of a great championship organization in the Miami Heat for the last nine years -- three as a player and six as a coach. It was always going to take something incredibly special to for me to leave Miami; however, I know in my heart this is the right place and the right time.

"As a 'Michigan Man' I know the place our program has in college basketball and I embrace the chance to build onto that history and lead us to championships both in the Big Ten and national level. We will continue to develop young men on the court, in the classroom and in the community that our fan base will continue to be proud of.”

Howard and U-M agreed to a five-year deal, starting at $2 million annually, with a base salary of $400,000.

Returning to Ann Arbor for his first collegiate head coaching job, Howard has spent the last six years with the Miami Heat. He has been an assistant with the Heat for the last five seasons from 2014-19.

He spent his first year as an assistant coach/player development coach in 2013-14 working with the Heat's big men as well as serving as the team's defensive coordinator. He served as the head coach of Miami's 2016 NBA Summer League teams in both Orlando and Las Vegas.

“I’m happy for Juwan, Jenine and his family, and feel he is deserving of this opportunity to coach at the University of Michigan,” Heat President Pat Riley said in a release. “He is going back to a school and a conference in which he is revered. I think it is a great step forward for him and the University, and I wish him nothing but the best, because that’s what he’s given us.”

Before becoming a coach, Howard played in the NBA for 19 seasons, winning back-to-back championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013 while playing with LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

“Juwan is an absolute star as a person, player and coach,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said in a press release. “I feel he is more than ready. He is a terrific leader and mentor, which translates very well to the collegiate level. While we are losing a valuable member of our staff and a great friend, I am happy for him and his family. He will forever be a champion and part of the HEAT family and I am excited to see him take the next step.”

In his 19-year career, Howard appeared in 1,208 games with 900 starts while averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He finished his career with 16,159 points and 7,428 rebounds while adding 2,663 assists, 818 steals and 312 blocks.

At Michigan, he was a part of the “Fab Five” who helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1992 and 1993. He ranks 20th all-time in scoring and 11th in rebounding for the Wolverines.

