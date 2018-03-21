Today we move on to defensive end, which is likely the strongest position on the entire team.

Michigan's spring football practice begins in just two days on March 23, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering next season.

Defensive end is one position Michigan won't have to worry about in 2018. There might not be a better duo of starters in the entire country compared to Gary and Winovich.

Both players are future NFL defenders and can get to the quarterback with the best.

There's a chance Gary could be moved inside to fill Maurice Hurst's spot, but Gary was so good at defensive end, that Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown can leave him there and be fine.

There's a lot of good depth here as well, going all the way down to the freshmen.

Paye was able to get on the field some last year and played well. He will rotate in at end and should see more playing time than he did a year ago. If Gary is moved inside, Paye would be the favorite to start at end.

Junior Carlo Kemp, who would be right with Paye for the top backup spot, has reportedly been moved to defensive tackle.

Vilain and Irving-Bey both have high ceilings and after a redshirt year, will see the field. Spring practice will be critical for both players, as they try to separate themselves from one another in the rotation.

At this point, Jones is likely what he's going to be — a depth rusher off the edge. He's practiced at both linebacker and defensive end, but hasn't stuck out enough to earn significant playing time.

Hutchinson is in line to be one of Michigan's next great defensive ends. The Michigan legacy has a very good chance of playing right away, and could be a starter by year two.

Upshaw and Welschof will fight for time as well, but may be redshirted — especially Welschof, who has lots of potential but may need some time to learn and grow in his first year.

Overall, this will be a position of great strength for the Wolverines in 2018 and will be feared by opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks.