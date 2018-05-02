Spring ball is over, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering the summer. Today we continue our series and move on to defensive tackle, where Michigan is tasked with replacing Maurice "Mo" Hurst.

• Redshirt freshman Phillip Paea: Another young guy that has impressed this spring. He should find himself fighting for time in the rotation, but is probably a touch behind Jeter at this stage.

• Redshirt freshman Donovan Jeter: After getting hurt last year, Jeter is back and ready to go. He had a strong spring and could start to push against Mone and Marshall for backup minutes. He's got a lot of talent, just needs an opportunity on the field.

• Redshirt sophomore Ron Johnson: Johnson will serve as depth again on the defensive line. It's hard to see when he could see playing time.

• Junior Carlo Kemp: Kemp has been playing both end and tackle. He can easily slide in at each spot, but it seems like he's shifting more towards defensive tackle. He's more of a pass rushing guy and his versatility makes him valuable. He'll be in the rotation this fall.

• Fifth-year senior Bryan Mone: The team's best run stuffer, Mone admitted he has trouble staying focused but is doing a much better job with that this spring. He has the ability to be an impact player on the defense, he just needs to go out and do it.

• Fifth-year senior Lawrence Marshall: Michigan has a ton of depth at defensive tackle. Marshall is a veteran that is pretty well balanced. He won't start, but he'll be in the rotation and provide some quality snaps.

• Junior Michael Dwumfour: Dwumfour has been all anybody can talk about this spring. Every defensive player and coach has had something good to say about his progress, and the comparison's to Hurst have been flying. He's quick and explosive off the ball and should be able to carry at least part of the load Hurst leaves behind. He has the been the biggest riser among anyone on the entire team, regardless of position. Expectations should be high for him this fall.

• Sophomore Aubrey Solomon: Solomon enters the fall as the lead man at defensive tackle. He took over as a starter last season and played well. He's enjoyed a nice spring and will be even better in year two. We haven't heard as much about Solomon — despite his strong spring — because of the guy that's jumped up to secure the other starting spot, Michael Dwumfour.

• “We got this guy, Jersey kid, Michael Dwumfour. He’s fast off the ball, can get off just like Mo. It’s ridiculous. You’re going to see it when the time comes.” — Rashan Gary

• “Michael Dwumfour I think is having one of the best spring’s I can remember. He is really playing hard.

“He’s so quick off the football. He has a lot of Mo Hurst in him. There are times when you see him come off the ball and you just say ‘whoa’ that’s really good — and he’s a little bit thicker and bigger.” — Defensive line coach Greg Mattison

• "[Rashan] Gary is Dwumfour’s close friend and Mattison usually puts a positive spin on everyone he talks about (not a bad thing), but this isn’t just hyperbole. Dwumfour has been outstanding, and two difference sources extremely close to it said he’s ‘the real deal’ and ‘a beast.’

"It really started with offseason conditioning and has continued. As we’ve mentioned, the offseason was good to fifth-year senior nose tackle Bryan Mone, as well. Mone is the team’s best run-stopper, but he was never in great shape last year (and we aren’t among those to blame only former strength coach Kevin Tolbert. There was a certain amount of lifting they wanted done during the week, and he obliged).Mone has a lot to prove, and a lot to gain with a great year. He understands that. There is a role for him, and if he meets expectations, this line has the potential to be even deeper than last years (not our opinion, but those in the know). " — ITF Extra from April 9th

• "One person who has really emerged, though, who wasn’t a full time guy last year is [junior defensive tackle] Michael Dwumfour — he’s been very Mo Hurst-like, in that he's disruptive and tough to block. He’s poised to have a great year. Michael is putting it together every day too, in back to back to back to back practices. There are other guys standing out, but if I had to mention one guy who comes to mind, it’d be him." — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

• “Mike is a baller. I can say that right now, Mike’s a baller. He’s going to turn a lot of heads this year.” — Sophomore center Cesar Ruiz on Dwumfour

• “I think I’ve gotten to a certain point where I can dominate now instead of thinking, and just go and do my job. To take somebody’s spot like Mo, you have to know what you’re doing. I had to mature as a football player and understand the game more. Now I’m able to play faster.” — Dwumfour

• “It means a lot just to put on the Michigan winged helmet. To take somebody’s spot like Mo, I know what he did was special last season, that’s not what I use to motivate myself. What I use to motivate myself is to go out there and let my coaches that we have a three-tech [defensive tackle]. I just try to play how my coach wants me to play.” — Dwumfour

• "At defensive tackle, redshirt freshmen Phillip Paea and Donovan Jeter are having great springs as backups. Their development is important, especially since U-M stands to lose several veteran DTs after the season to graduation. Depth across the entire defense is starting to shape up." — ITF from April 13th

• “I’ve been doing good this spring, but my biggest challenge is staying consistent. Sometimes I have really good practices, but then the next day won’t be as good. I need to stay focused — I’ll find myself zoning out during practice, because I get a little distracted while thinking about other stuff. My d-line coach [Greg Mattison] is the one who talks to me about it the most — he tells me to stay focused as well.” — Bryan Mone

• “I’m one of the veterans now, but I still have to have a good year and give it all I have for my teammates. I don’t think I had a good season last year — I wasn’t focused enough. One of my problems is that I just think too much sometimes.” — Mone

• “[Junior] Mike [Dwumfour] has been making big strides. He’s explosive and is so good with hands in pass rush. [Sophomore] Aubrey Solomon is a beast too, and just loves the game. He makes everyone around him better." — Mone