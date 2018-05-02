Michigan Football Spring Review: Defensive Ends
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters.
Spring ball is over, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering the summer. Today we continue our series and move on to defensive end — one of Michigan's strongest positions.
The Players
• Junior Rashan Gary: Described by coaches as the most committed player on the team, Gary is in line for a dominant (likely final) year at Michigan. He's already being projected as a top 10 NFL Draft pick and has said his goal for this season is to form the best defensive end pair in the country with Chase Winovich. He's gotten stronger this spring and has taken his leadership to the next level. He and/or Winovich are good picks for defensive captain.
• Fifth-year senior Chase Winovich: After coming back for his final year of eligibility, Winovich has continued to put in the work that got him to where he is today. He's in line for another fantastic season and will find himself in opposing backfields more often than not. He's had a good spring as well and is ready to go opposite of Gary this fall.
• Sophomore Kwity Paye: Paye has improved the most of the defensive ends this spring. He's gained 30 pounds and is up to 261 and has said he feels more confident. He understands the defense better and is going to be the first man off the bench for either Winovich or Gary — he can play both end spots (one of which Michigan calls the anchor). He has a bright future at U-M.
• Redshirt freshman Luiji Vilain: Vilain still hasn't been cleared to fully practice, but he's still making as much progress as he can when it comes to the playbook. He will make an impact on the defense once he's healthy, he just needs a little more time.
• Redshirt junior Reuben Jones: Jones has played both defensive end and linebacker and serves as depth at both positions. He can also play some special teams.
• Redshirt freshman Deron Irving-Bey: After redshirting his first year on campus, Irving-Bey has had a very strong spring and boosted himself on the depth chart. He currently is the second backup behind Paye, but will have to fight against Vilain and the incoming freshman to hold it. Junior Carlo Kemp is practicing at both DE and DT and factors into the rotation as well.
• Freshman Taylor Upshaw: Upshaw is the only true freshman included on the list because he's the one that is enrolled early. He's getting adjusted to college life both on and off the field. Coming in early will help Upshaw in the long run. Aidan Hutchinson and Julius Welschof will carve out roles this fall as well.
Quotes On/From The Defensive Ends
• “Every day in practice, I was like ‘let’s be the best end duo in the country.' I was feeding him little seeds. But at the end of the day it came down to what was best for him and his family, but of course I was pushing it.” — Rashan Gary on Chase Winovich returning
• “Rashan is a great leader and a great teammate, and he creates an environment you want to be in — I’ve tried to echo that. He wanted me to come back, and it’s a great feeling to be wanted. He knows what we all go through and how hard our practices are, and makes a good point when discussing how great we’re going to be next year." — Chase Winovich
• “Kwity is so much stronger than he was a year ago. He came in here probably at 230 pounds, I think he’s [260] something pounds right now and he’s a lot stronger. He hasn’t lost any quickness at all. He’s playing like a guy that’s been here before and not like a freshman. He has a summer in the weight room with these guys — watch out.” — Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison
• "[Junior defensive end] Rashan [Gary] is arguably our best player, no doubt about it. [Fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase [Winovich] is also having a great spring." — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
• “Those guys in the strength room have been huge with not only lifting, but with nutrition. I’m eating all the right foods and feel like I’m a lot stronger.
“I’m not getting tossed around as much anymore. I’m able to hold my own weight on my side.
“I’m a lot more comfortable with the game. Before in camp, I was kind of nervous with knowing the plays and messing up a lot, but now I’m not scared to mess up.” — Kwity Paye
Projected Depth Chart
Starters: Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich
3. Kwity Paye
4. Deron Irving-Bey
5. Luiji Vilain
6. Carlo Kemp (playing DT now too)
Note: 4-6 are practically interchangeable. Depends on game situation.
More Spring Reviews From The Wolverine
• Michigan Football Spring Review: Wide Receivers
• Michigan Football Spring Review: Tight Ends
• Michigan Football Spring Review: Quarterbacks
• Michigan Football Spring Review: Running Backs
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook