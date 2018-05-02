If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters .

Spring ball is over, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering the summer. Today we continue our series and move on to defensive end — one of Michigan's strongest positions.

• Junior Rashan Gary: Described by coaches as the most committed player on the team, Gary is in line for a dominant (likely final) year at Michigan. He's already being projected as a top 10 NFL Draft pick and has said his goal for this season is to form the best defensive end pair in the country with Chase Winovich. He's gotten stronger this spring and has taken his leadership to the next level. He and/or Winovich are good picks for defensive captain.

• Fifth-year senior Chase Winovich: After coming back for his final year of eligibility, Winovich has continued to put in the work that got him to where he is today. He's in line for another fantastic season and will find himself in opposing backfields more often than not. He's had a good spring as well and is ready to go opposite of Gary this fall.

• Sophomore Kwity Paye: Paye has improved the most of the defensive ends this spring. He's gained 30 pounds and is up to 261 and has said he feels more confident. He understands the defense better and is going to be the first man off the bench for either Winovich or Gary — he can play both end spots (one of which Michigan calls the anchor). He has a bright future at U-M.

• Redshirt freshman Luiji Vilain: Vilain still hasn't been cleared to fully practice, but he's still making as much progress as he can when it comes to the playbook. He will make an impact on the defense once he's healthy, he just needs a little more time.

• Redshirt junior Reuben Jones: Jones has played both defensive end and linebacker and serves as depth at both positions. He can also play some special teams.

• Redshirt freshman Deron Irving-Bey: After redshirting his first year on campus, Irving-Bey has had a very strong spring and boosted himself on the depth chart. He currently is the second backup behind Paye, but will have to fight against Vilain and the incoming freshman to hold it. Junior Carlo Kemp is practicing at both DE and DT and factors into the rotation as well.

• Freshman Taylor Upshaw: Upshaw is the only true freshman included on the list because he's the one that is enrolled early. He's getting adjusted to college life both on and off the field. Coming in early will help Upshaw in the long run. Aidan Hutchinson and Julius Welschof will carve out roles this fall as well.