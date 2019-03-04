The NFL draft runs from April 25-27. AP Images

The 2019 NFL combine is in the books, and the six Wolverines in attendance — linebacker Devin Bush, tight end Zach Gentry, cornerback David Long, running back Karan Higdon, and defensive ends Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary — impressed scouts in a big way. In fact, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah explained on Monday how U-M as a whole should be proud of how its players performed during the four-day event. "We're seeing great talent come out of Michigan, and they're also well-coached and they take to coaching well," he said. "It was a solid day today for David Long, and really the whole Michigan program — they should be proud of what they've done here at the combine. "We saw Devin Bush, Rashan Gary put on his show, and now David Long." Below is a link to each of the four days' live blog updates, followed by a complete breakdown of all six players.

Devin Bush (LB)

Height: 5-11 Weight: 234 Hand size: 9 5/8 Arm length: 32 Wingspan: 76 4/8 40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds (tied for 2nd of 23) Bench press: 21 reps (tied for 13th of 27) Vertical jump: 40.5 inches (1st of 25) Broad jump: 124 inches (tied for 3rd of 26) 3-cone drill: 6.93 seconds (5th of 15) 20-yard shuttle: 4.23 seconds (tied for 8th of 17) Notes: Bush’s 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) was tied for the sixth fastest among linebackers since 2006. In addition, his vertical jump (40.5 inches) was deadlocked for 13th at his position since then as well. "Linebacker Devin Bush ran his three-cone in 6.93 seconds," NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund explained today. "This drill is strongly tied to production at the next level, with the average Pro Bowl linebacker having completed the drill in 7.04 seconds. It is especially predictive when combined with other attributes he displayed, like a 40.5-inch vertical leap and a 4.43 40-yard dash. The idea is to select for speed and control, and this Michigan man helped back up his impressive college resume." NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks, meanwhile, talked on Saturday about why Bush would be a perfect fit with the Los Angeles Chargers at pick No. 28: "Devin Bush may be the most outstanding blitzer of the linebackers in this draft class," he said. "To me, he's a perfect fit in that defense. I also love his motor and the way he would fit into the culture of that locker room. We saw what Derwin James did and the energy he brought, and Devin Bush has a similar mindset and mentality. His attitude and play making abilities would make him a good fit there." Lance Zierlein of the Combine Today postgame show explained on Monday afternoon why he felt Bush increased his draft stock over the weekend: "His numbers were good across the board," Zierlein said. "I originally thought he was a second round linebacker and thought he'd be around 228 pounds, so I think it was a big deal for him to run and work out the way he did at 234 pounds. The tape measure was kind enough to him, and he may slide into the late first round."

Devin Bush put on a SHOW at the #NFLCombine yesterday. @_Dbush11



The First Team All-American came in just to have some fun. #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/Mc3YziC7c3 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2019

Michigan LB Devin Bush @_Dbush11 @UMichFootball talks about his playing style and whether the size concerns about him are overblown.



CC: @Mikeps78_NFL pic.twitter.com/7U7gkppoFa — Aaron Sutton (@Suttonlacesout) March 2, 2019

Devin Bush has to be one of the biggest "winners" of the Combine. Came in bigger than expected and is still ridiculously fast (4.44) and quick. Game tape is the best of any off-ball LB in this class by a wide margin IMO and now the measurements show elite potential — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 3, 2019

Rashan Gary (DE)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 277 Hand size: 9 5/8 Arm length: 34 1/8 Wingspan: 81 7/8 40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds (1st of 30) Bench press: 26 reps (tied for 14th of 25) Vertical jump: 38 inches (1st of 29) Broad jump: 120 inches (tied for 2nd of 29) 3-cone drill: 7.26 seconds (5th of 22) 20-yard shuttle: 4.29 seconds (4th of 24) Notes: Gary’s 40-yard dash time (4.58 seconds) was tied for the 12th best mark among defensive linemen since 2006. To put in perspective how impressive Gary's 40 time was, consider this: only two other defensive linemen at the entire combine ran better than 4.79 — EMU's Maxx Crosby (4.66) and Charleston's John Cominsky (4.69). The New Jersey native was also an inch and a half better than any other d-linemen on the vertical jump (38), with Texas' Charles Omenihu (36.5) being the next closest. Frelund revealed even more incredible statistics on Gary today, writing: "At 6-4 3/8 and 277 pounds, his 4.58-second 40-yard dash is the fastest for any player weighing at least 275 pounds since 2003. His 10-yard split of 1.63 seconds is even more predictive -- and equally as elite -- to NFL success. Add in his 10-foot broad jump and 38-inch vertical, and it's easy to see why NFL evaluators are quite intrigued by this freakish big man." Zierlein, meanwhile, projected Gary to go No. 8 to the Detroit Lions on Monday afternoon, saying: "He's a workout freak. He has all kinds of potential, but needs to be cultivated and developed — all the ingredients are there and it's time to put them together. When you get a player with this kind of height, speed and weight with these traits, you take him at No. 8 and it's kind of an easy pick."

No pressure for Rashan Gary.



This is your guy on the defensive line. #GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Sg4qHNGQyW — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2019

To put how impressive Rashan Gary’s 40-yard times are into perspective here’s his run simulcasted with #NFL RBs LeVeon Bell and Mark Ingram #GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/iorAIIFYeu — Michigan Sports News (@SportsGuyMI) March 3, 2019

Zach Gentry (TE)

Height: 6-8 Weight: 265 Hand size: 9 1/2 Arm length: 34 1/8 Wingspan: 80 1/8 40-yard dash: 4.90 seconds (16th of 19) Bench press: 12 reps (18th of 18) Vertical jump: 29.5 inches (16th of 18) Broad jump: 110 inches (tied for 13th of 16) 3-cone drill: 7.40 seconds (17th of 18) 20-yard shuttle: 4.53 seconds (18th of 18) 60-yard shuttle: 12.43 seconds (15th of 16) Notes: Of the six Wolverines in attendance, Gentry had the worst showing. His 12 bench press reps were last of the 18 tight ends who took part, while his 20-yard shuttle (4.53 seconds) also checked in last. In fact, Gentry ranked either third worst or lower in each of the competitive categories above. "He came out early, and I was surprised," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah admitted on Saturday. "I thought he should have gone back to his alma mater for another year — but, man, he is huge. "He's probably a later round pick. He has some upside as a developmental player and will probably be an in-line tight end." The massive tight end even struggled holding onto the ball in the gauntlet drill, only reeling in five of the seven passes thrown his way, with both drops hitting him in the hands.

4.91u for Zach Gentry in the 40-yard dash.



Be sure to catch our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork. #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/LZxoost0pP — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2019

.@UMichFootball TE Zach Gentry looking a little stiff and tentative in his gauntlet reps.



Had a couple drops. Looked noticeably less comfortable while trying to catch in motion.#NFLCombine — Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) March 2, 2019

Official #NFLCombine TE measurements:



Tallest: Zach Gentry, 6-8 1/8



Heaviest: Trevon Wesco, 267



Longest arms: Trevon Wesco, 34 3/4



Longest wing: Keenen Brown, 82 3/4



Largest hand: Josh Oliver, 10 3/4 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 28, 2019

Karan Higdon (RB)

Height: 5-9 Weight: 206 Hand size: 9 5/8 Arm length: 30 3/4 Wingspan: 73 2/8 40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds (tied for 6th of 23) Bench press: 21 reps (tied for 10th of 26) Vertical jump: 34 inches (tied for 13th of 24) Broad jump: 123 inches (7th of 23) 3-cone drill: Did not participate 20-yard shuttle: Did not participate Notes: Higdon graded out admirably in several areas, with his 40 time (4.49, tied for sixth) and broad jump (123 inches, seventh) ranking near the top of his position group. The topic of him skipping Michigan's Peach Bowl came up almost immediately at the combine, and here's what Jeremiah said about it: “The point of not playing in the bowl game is so you don’t get injured," he explained. "Then you go to the Senior Bowl where you’re going to get tackled and there’s a chance of injury there. "So you’re deciding to take a chance at getting injured at the Senior Bowl, but you’re not taking a chance of getting injured with your teammates. That’s what the conversation is.

"At the end of the day, it's not going to hurt him though."

Karan Higdon posted an elite #RAS at the #2019NFLCombine with great speed and good explosion. He did not complete agility drills.



*Splits Projected* pic.twitter.com/cNsQKPbTRk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2019

Karan Higdon has a nice crowd around him. Soft spoken guy pic.twitter.com/b3iwV06Yx6 — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) February 28, 2019

David Long (CB)

Height: 5-11 Weight: 196 Hand size: 9 5/8 Arm length: 30 7/8 Wingspan: 76 1/8 40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds (tied for 8th of 32) Bench press: 15 reps (tied for 9th of 30) Vertical jump: 39.5 inches (tied for 5th of 27) Broad jump: 120 inches (tied for 22nd of 28) 3-cone drill: 6.45 seconds (1st of 19) 20-yard shuttle: 3.97 seconds (1st of 20) Notes: Long impressed in every competitive category above, with the exception of the broad jump (120 inches, tied for 22nd out of 28). He also blew away his competition in both the three-cone drill (6.45 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (3.97 seconds); in fact, only three other players finished below 6.81 in the former, while only one other athlete wound up below 4.08 in the latter. Long immediately caught Deion Sanders' attention on Monday afternoon, with the former NFL star praising his technique: "He's my favorite now as he started to get his toes up," Sanders said during one of Long's backpedaling drills. "I like that! I want to find out who told him to put his toe up, because he's one of the few who did it. "He also turned around, stayed low, and threw the elbow back. I like that." "We got great reports on his offseason work," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis added. "He's real good on the board, is excellent at understanding concepts, and just ran real well." Davis also awarded Long with his 'Best Choice (Presented by Golden Corral)' Award on Monday. "He had a nice backpedal, turn, and got straight down the line," the analyst explained. "I thought he had a nice morning with his movement skills and being able to operate. "Seeing his body of work at Michigan, it'll be interesting to see where they want to play him in the NFL. With his body type, maybe they'll want to play him inside as well." "We're seeing great talent come out of Michigan, and they're also well-coached and they take to coaching well."

6.45 three-cone time for #Michigan CB David Long is an elite time.



Fourth-best time in the drill over the last 15 years. The NFL average at the position is 6.94. https://t.co/QEftV1MEC1 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 4, 2019

David Long flipping his hips 😍 pic.twitter.com/60nBH6JGw9 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 4, 2019

David Long is going to be a steal for someone. Injury looks to be a complete non-factor now. pic.twitter.com/bCx4BHk6sG — LG (@LGhail) March 4, 2019

Chase Winovich (DE)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 256 Hand size: 10 Arm length: 32 3/4 Wingspan: 78 4/8 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds (4th of 19) Bench press: 18 reps (16th of 18) Vertical jump: 30.5 inches (tied for 17th of 19) Broad jump: 116 inches (14th of 18) 3-cone drill: 6.94 seconds (2nd of 16) 20-yard shuttle: 4.11 seconds (1st of 15) Notes: Winovich was just one of two edge players to finish below 7.0 seconds in the three-cone drill, while his 20-yard shuttle time (4.11 seconds) blew away the competition — the next closest was Kentucky's Josh Allen at 4.23, while only two other players finished below 4.31. "He's had a good day," Jeremiah said of the Pennsylvania native on Saturday. "It didn't look like he's ever carried a football before, but other than that, he's had a very good day." Combine Today, meanwhile, tabbed Winovich as one of their players whose 'stock is up.'

Thomas Jefferson's Chase Winovich (Mich DL) on potentially getting drafted by the Steelers: "That would be great. That would be really special.

I know my parents are pulling for it. I’ll just stay at home. My mom will make me breakfast every morning." — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 3, 2019

Chase is having himself a great day. @Chase_Winovich



Be sure to catch our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/xOUEMzsyg7 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019