May 9, 2019

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 9

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
After visits to Cape Town and Johannesburg, the Michigan football team took an African safari on Wednesday. (Shaun Nua's Twitter Account)

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Happy birthday to the guy who’s been bringing the heat, fiercely loving \u0026 leading #teamyaklich with every fiber of his being, and attacking each day (and lake) with an enthusiasm unknown to man for 43 years now!"
— Amy Yaklich on Twitter Wednesday morning, the wife of Michigan basketball defensive guru Luke Yaklich.

