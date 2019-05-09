The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 9
Tweets of the day
U-M's final full day in Africa was bookended with morning and evening safari rides, and closed out with a memorable dinner and bonfire under the stars.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 8, 2019
The team will take in one final safari in the morning before a long journey home.#UbuntuBlue » https://t.co/nuHgNgW2xL pic.twitter.com/uYqMqnTkub
Dreaming of a South Africa vacation, but can't get away?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 8, 2019
We have the next best thing - gorgeous footage from @UMichFootball's visit. pic.twitter.com/Nt5eTqG0wL
Off. The. Charts. #GoBlue #TheBig5 pic.twitter.com/8VhFtWb2u4— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) May 8, 2019
Safari No. 2 ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 8, 2019
When your guide tells you the elephant standing 10 feet away can run 60 km/hr (almost 40 mph).... 😱 pic.twitter.com/hrTNon1xK2
Michigan Linebackers attacking the Big Five! #UbuntuBlue🔵 pic.twitter.com/Qc8IPliSEq— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) May 8, 2019
The Experience of a lifetime together on Safari with the greatest group of men. #ubuntublue pic.twitter.com/y0A0twkZDN— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 8, 2019
Africa went to a different level today! Yeah, that happened #GoBlue #UbuntuBlue #OnlyFoodRuns pic.twitter.com/Dhr2pFgSBk— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) May 8, 2019
Lions and mongooses oh my...also had at least a 4 foot Black Mamba slither past us, couldn’t get a picture fast enough (and I was scared 🤷♂️)...what up @kobebryant 🤣#UbuntuBlue #BlackMamba pic.twitter.com/3isN40KvKD— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 8, 2019
We were up before the sun this morning on safari, and saw all kinds of incredible wildlife.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 8, 2019
Back for another round this evening, closer to sunset.#UbuntuBlue pic.twitter.com/LRP6ctqheT
African Safari! Can’t even explain it. Blessings! Go Blue! #UbuntuBlue BlueFamily! pic.twitter.com/PD6FhVuEnQ— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) May 8, 2019
What a morning with the SQUAD! 🇿🇦🦁🦓🐒 #ubuntublue pic.twitter.com/6viSLxeCJY— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 8, 2019
Some days are different than others #MichiganDifference pic.twitter.com/eqOY2XAdAo— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) May 8, 2019
Thanks to @UMichFootball for bringing me back to the safari. It is my natural habitat pic.twitter.com/7vUSOBPx4F— Ben Mason (@benchmason42) May 8, 2019
Safari #UbuntuBlue https://t.co/UWaQTuVqVA— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 8, 2019
Safari 2 #UbuntuBlue https://t.co/uIUq7UI0BU— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 8, 2019
Rhino https://t.co/KN5lfqXYX5— Matt Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 8, 2019
Combine is coming soon. 👀— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 8, 2019
Here are the seven B1G players invited to the NBA's evaluation in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/kiT6ZslsUA
I will be committing May 20 at Oak Park High School let me know who trying to come DM me y’all have to see this be there at 4:00 pm🤟🏽🤟🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/hGJSRkyCAT— Justin Rogers (@AllAmerican52JR) May 8, 2019
Nico Collins had an absurd 81.3 percent contested catch rate last season, easily leading returning B1G wide receivers. pic.twitter.com/tJ9Jznjnvg— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 8, 2019
Happy Birthday to the guy who’s been bringing the heat, fiercely loving & leading #teamyaklich with every fiber of his being, and attacking each day (and lake 🎣) with an enthusiasm unknown to man for 43 years now!🔥💙🔥💛@CoachYak pic.twitter.com/HoHUgUzVeW— A〽️y Yaklich (@mrsamyyak) May 8, 2019
Coach’s daughters are special ! What a nice tweet ! https://t.co/CT5DoD0aSr— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) May 8, 2019
I had to do it... Check out who gets called out, to step up on the dance floor in the latest edition of "In The Trenches" podcast. Jason and Tammi Carr talk about the Champions for Change Gala. #GoBlue #JustWin @UMichFootball @UMichAthletics https://t.co/pF4G83hGtl— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) May 8, 2019
Proud mama right here. This is a something he’s dreamed of since he could walk and hold a ball. I may be a little verclempt. ❤️ https://t.co/5Jf7WU5RMx— A〽️y Yaklich (@mrsamyyak) May 9, 2019
It's time to bring back #WallpaperWednesday 📲— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 8, 2019
Let us know what you'd like to see for next week! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8fa3d0uRQV
Last night in a 7-0 win against Michigan State, @umichbaseball got a glimpse of the kind of play they’ll need for a successful postseason.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 8, 2019
Feature » https://t.co/Oe8FlrL0a6 pic.twitter.com/rlnKscn4pu
"The guys behind me..."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 8, 2019
Yes, @umichbaseball's @isaiahpaige25, about those ⚔ guys behind you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pDkFCOrGiV
Fact: There are plenty of 🥎 highlights to come.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 8, 2019
Another fact: Here are our top 3 @umichsoftball plays of 2019. pic.twitter.com/MJvY1uKQlc
Seven Michigan teams post perfect multiyear scores in NCAA APR report.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 8, 2019
DETAILS » https://t.co/F7bdvfsbHl#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/anofCmmNmk
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Brazdeikis, Matthews and Poole all Receive Invitations to the NBA Combine
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Justin Rogers Puts Wolverines in top 5
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Jim Harbaugh, Josh Gattis, Others Check in From South Africa
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Burnett one of Seven 2020 Offers
• Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: Rivals100 RB Jalen Berger has a top two and a Decision Date
