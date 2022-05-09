The Sunday Paper: This week in Michigan athletics

The Sunday Paper is a weekly feature that serves as a one-stop recap of the previous week in Michigan athletics and previews the upcoming week.

The Poole party continues, controversially

Former Wolverine guard Jordan Poole continued his breakout playoff performance for the Warriors in a Game 3 win, totaling 27 points in a 142-112 win over the Grizzlies. Though, during an attempted steal, Poole twisted Ja Morant's knee leading to an injury shortly after that will keep the Memphis star sidelined for Game 4.



The NBA announced it wouldn't take any action against Poole for the incident. STORY: Poole has another big game as Warriors claim series lead

Frankie Collins transfers to Arizona State

Shortly after announcing he was transferring from Michigan, point guard Frankie Collins committed to Arizona State. Here's everything you need to read on Collins:- - Frankie Collins chooses Arizona State - Phil Martelli speaks on Collins' transfer





Softball closes regular season hot with five straight wins

Down 9-4 through four innings, Michigan softball scored nine unanswered runs en route to a 13-9 win over Wisconsin. The exciting victory completed the series sweep and was the team's fifth consecutive win, finishing the regular season 34-18 (14-8 Big Ten). Riding a ton of momentum, up next for the Wolverines is the Big Ten tournament where they are the 4-seed with a bye. Michigan will face the winner of the Maryland/Michigan State game on Thursday at 7 PM. TMBR's Brock Heilig has the full story: Michigan sweeps Wisconsin, playing well before Big Ten Tournament



Men's tennis team cruises, set to host program's first regional

The men's tennis team made light work of Western Michigan & Oklahoma in the NCAA Regionals, hosting and winning in the first & second rounds of the tournament. The Big Ten champions will host the first Super Regional in program history following the victory. The women's team, which also won the Big Ten Tournament, lost 4-0 to No. 3 Texas in the second round. They beat Oregon, 4-0, in the first round. They will still have representation at the NCAA Singles Championships in Kari Miller. Heilig has the story: How the Michigan tennis teams fared at the NCAA Championships

McCue isn't the only making series around here. Josh Henschke is in on the action himself, introducing his 'Record Book Rewind' series this week, where he looks back at the historic performances that led to broken records in Ann Arbor. Here's the series so far: - Most passing touchdowns in a game - Most passing yards in a career - Most passing yards in a season

