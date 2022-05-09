The Sunday Paper: This week in Michigan athletics
The Poole party continues, controversially
Former Wolverine guard Jordan Poole continued his breakout playoff performance for the Warriors in a Game 3 win, totaling 27 points in a 142-112 win over the Grizzlies.
Though, during an attempted steal, Poole twisted Ja Morant's knee leading to an injury shortly after that will keep the Memphis star sidelined for Game 4.
The NBA announced it wouldn't take any action against Poole for the incident.
STORY: Poole has another big game as Warriors claim series lead
Frankie Collins transfers to Arizona State
Shortly after announcing he was transferring from Michigan, point guard Frankie Collins committed to Arizona State.
Here's everything you need to read on Collins:-
- Frankie Collins chooses Arizona State
- Phil Martelli speaks on Collins' transfer
Softball closes regular season hot with five straight wins
Down 9-4 through four innings, Michigan softball scored nine unanswered runs en route to a 13-9 win over Wisconsin.
The exciting victory completed the series sweep and was the team's fifth consecutive win, finishing the regular season 34-18 (14-8 Big Ten).
Riding a ton of momentum, up next for the Wolverines is the Big Ten tournament where they are the 4-seed with a bye. Michigan will face the winner of the Maryland/Michigan State game on Thursday at 7 PM.
TMBR's Brock Heilig has the full story:
Michigan sweeps Wisconsin, playing well before Big Ten Tournament
TMBR's 'Ranking the Big Ten' series launched
Last week, TMBR's Trevor McCue debuted his 'Ranking the Big Ten' series, starting with logos, stadiums, and uniforms. The series will continue with more themes.
Here's the complete series so far:
Men's tennis team cruises, set to host program's first regional
The men's tennis team made light work of Western Michigan & Oklahoma in the NCAA Regionals, hosting and winning in the first & second rounds of the tournament. The Big Ten champions will host the first Super Regional in program history following the victory.
The women's team, which also won the Big Ten Tournament, lost 4-0 to No. 3 Texas in the second round. They beat Oregon, 4-0, in the first round. They will still have representation at the NCAA Singles Championships in Kari Miller.
Heilig has the story:
How the Michigan tennis teams fared at the NCAA Championships
Record Book Rewind makes its debut
McCue isn't the only making series around here. Josh Henschke is in on the action himself, introducing his 'Record Book Rewind' series this week, where he looks back at the historic performances that led to broken records in Ann Arbor.
Here's the series so far:
- Most passing touchdowns in a game
- Most passing yards in a career
Libby's recruiting corner
Here are a few of the many articles from TMBR Recruiting Editor Zach Libby's week of coverage.
- Recruiting Notebook: Spring evaluation period offers, top lists, misses
- Breaking down Michigan recruiting targets from the Pacific Northwest
- Michigan listed on Rivals 100 DT's top five schools
- Intel on 9 recruits linked to Michigan from Rival Camp Series: Indy
Other news & notes
- Baseball: Heilig has the full story on the baseball weekend. Click here to read: Plagued by poor pitching, Michigan baseball drops series against Indiana
- Women's lacrosse: Earned an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament and will play Notre Dame in the first round. Michigan beat the Irish 11-7 in the season's second game. The victor will face the winner of 4-seed Northwestern and unseeded Central Michigan.
- Men's lacrosse: Lost to Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan junior Josh Zawada became the program's all-time leading scorer with 148 points (83 goals, 65 assists). He also broke the record for goals in a season with 43.
- Men's track & field: Totaled five wins in the Len Paddock Open, hosted at Michigan, ahead of the Big Ten Championships next week. Ryan McCloskey (2), Tom Dodd, Anthony DeKraker, and Job Mayhue were winners. The team totaled 20 top-five finishes in 12 events.
- Women's track & field: On the women's side of the Len Paddock Open, Corinne Jemison broke a 19-year-old program record in the shot put event. Jemison did it with authority, breaking the record twice, with lengths of 16.54m and 16.92m. The previous record, held by April Phills, was 16.43m. The team totaled eight wins.
---
