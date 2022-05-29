The Sunday Paper: This week in Michigan athletics
Baseball wins Big Ten Tournament
Michigan's baseball team had a disappointing regular season that offered little encouragement it could make a run in the Big Ten Tournament. In order to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines had to win the whole thing, and they did just that.
In miraculous fashion, the blue team's bats exploded, scoring 52 runs in five games en route to a Big Ten Championship.
Brock Heilig has you covered with the story:
Rowing team places at NCAAs
The rowing team placed 10th at the NCAA Championships this weekend with 10th, 11th, and 12th place races.
This concludes the season for the Wolverines and marks the eighth consecutive season they finished in the top-10 at the NCAA Championships.
Here are the final standings from the event:
Team Standings
1. Texas -- 124*
2. Stanford -- 124
3. Princeton -- 118
4. Washington -- 112
5. Yale -- 102
6. California -- 101
7. Brown -- 100
8. Ohio State -- 99
9. Virginia -- 82
10. Michigan – 73
Other news & notes
Football: Michigan will host a night game against Hawaii.
Track & Field: Joshua Zeller (110-meter hurdles), Dubem Amene (400 meters), Miles Brown (800 meters), and Christian Hubaker (3,000-meter steeplechase) all qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 8 and 10, hosted at Oregon.
Softball: Pair of softball players enter transfer portal
Women's basketball: Emily Kiser returning for fifth season
Women's lacrosse: Senior Arielle Weissman was named a third-team All-American by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association. She is the first IWLCA All-American in program history.
Men's lacrosse: Josh Zawada was awarded an honorable mention on the All-American list by the USILA.
