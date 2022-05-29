The Sunday Paper: This week in Michigan athletics

The Sunday Paper is a weekly feature that serves as a one-stop recap of the previous week in Michigan athletics and previews the upcoming week.

Baseball wins Big Ten Tournament

Michigan's baseball team had a disappointing regular season that offered little encouragement it could make a run in the Big Ten Tournament. In order to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines had to win the whole thing, and they did just that. In miraculous fashion, the blue team's bats exploded, scoring 52 runs in five games en route to a Big Ten Championship. Brock Heilig has you covered with the story: - Michigan baseball wins the Big Ten Tournament

Rowing team places at NCAAs

The rowing team placed 10th at the NCAA Championships this weekend with 10th, 11th, and 12th place races. This concludes the season for the Wolverines and marks the eighth consecutive season they finished in the top-10 at the NCAA Championships. Here are the final standings from the event: Team Standings 1. Texas -- 124* 2. Stanford -- 124 3. Princeton -- 118 4. Washington -- 112 5. Yale -- 102 6. California -- 101 7. Brown -- 100 8. Ohio State -- 99 9. Virginia -- 82 10. Michigan – 73

'Ranking the Big Ten' series continues

Our own Trevor McCue is still ranking various Big Ten categories with his 'Ranking the Big Ten' series, Here's what dropped this week: - Best Big Ten rivalries - Best Big Ten helmets

