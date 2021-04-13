TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 13

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 13
Tweets Of The Day
One more videoclip from the 1984 Holiday Bowl that I thought @CoachJim4UM @JimScarcelli @JumboElliott76 @JMorris23 @BalourdosArthur @mgoblog @Misopogon would appreciate.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) April 12, 2021
Enjoy & GO BLUE! pic.twitter.com/WjlHT99BKN
We are thrilled to introduce the newest member of our @hopecollege football coaching staff - James Ross III. The former @UMichFootball linebacker and graduate assistant coach for the Wolverines will coach our linebackers. #BeStrongBeTrue #d3fb https://t.co/pWRHXKz0Yq pic.twitter.com/a22fSNjutf— Hope College Football (@HopeCollegeFB) April 12, 2021
Head coach Jim Harbaugh shares a few thoughts with us about our new linebackers coach, James Ross III. #BeStrongBeTrue #d3fb pic.twitter.com/eabjJhuCnb— Hope College Football (@HopeCollegeFB) April 12, 2021
Michigan made contact earlier in the process, but it was clear Kessler was not interested in being a backup to Hunter Dickinson. https://t.co/xkdUHE50Mf— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 12, 2021
Eastern Michigan got its man. The Eagles had interest in Michigan assistant Howard Eisley during the search. https://t.co/bY380o7nzQ— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 12, 2021
“May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.” - Nelson Mandela— Matt Weiss (@MattdblU) April 13, 2021
Nico Collins is 4 inches taller than the next tallest player on this list (Chase) yet still very little hype. https://t.co/I9TjJkYupy— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 12, 2021
Truly appreciate all the birthday wishes yesterday...always humbled people would take the time to think of me.— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) April 12, 2021
Here’s to living another 40! #OnToTheNextOne
How you gonna say you want something then complain about it when you have to put in work?— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) April 12, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Potential FutureCast Picks; Recruiting Scoop From UA Ohio
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Hope College Hires Former Michigan Wolverine James Ross III As LBs Coach
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Detailed Spring Depth Chart: The Offense
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: 'Just Coach The Team' — Jim Harbaugh Took Bo's Words To Heart This Spring
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football-Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton
