 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 13
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-13 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 13

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"James, wife Omni, and son Jayce will contribute much to the Holland, Michigan community. I look forward to watching his continued success as a husband, father and talented football coach."
— Jim Harbaugh on former Michigan LB and grad assistant James Ross III, who just accepted a job as Hope College's LBs coach
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Potential FutureCast Picks; Recruiting Scoop From UA Ohio

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Hope College Hires Former Michigan Wolverine James Ross III As LBs Coach

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Detailed Spring Depth Chart: The Offense

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: 'Just Coach The Team' — Jim Harbaugh Took Bo's Words To Heart This Spring

John Borton, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football-Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}