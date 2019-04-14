Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 15

Michigan is close to wrapping up its spring practices.
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day:

"It’s night and day different, though we’ll carry over some stuff from last year — very little though. I didn’t know much about Gattis before he got here, but I read up on him once we hired him"
— Shea Patterson on the new offense

Headlines:

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football Video: The Spring Game, Part I

• Austin Fox, Patterson, McCaffrey & Milton Each Give Their Take On U-M's QB Competition

Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Spring Game Observations

• Andrew Hussey, Josh Uche Looking For An Encore Senior Season

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: Khalil Branham Decommits From Michigan

• Andrew Hussey, Junior Safety J'Marick Woods Settling In

Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball, Transfers And More ... The Latest (4-13)

• Austin Fox, Stueber Provides An Update On The Ongoing Right Tackle Battle With Mayfield

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Spring Game Weekend Visitors Expected

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'It's night and day': Michigan QBs spring to life in new offensive scheme

