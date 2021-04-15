 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 15
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-15 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 15

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

“No telling if they would have found it three months later if it would have spread. It’s beautiful they found it when they did.”
— Former Michigan guard and current Indiana Pacer Caris LeVert (via Sports Illustrated), speaking about a cancerous mass being found on his kidney during a medical examination while going through the trade process in January
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: What Resignation Of Matty Dudek Means For Michigan Recruiting

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NBA: More Light Shined On Caris LeVert's Amazing Story

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Will Mayfield Be A 1st-Round Pick? It's Trending That Way In Mock Drafts

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Portal News, Worthy & More

David Cobb, CBS Sports: NCAA Council passes one-time transfer legislation allowing athletes immediate eligibility

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}