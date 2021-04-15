TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 15

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 15
Tweets Of The Day
📰 SPECIAL ROSTER NEWS 📰— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 14, 2021
Simply put ...
A CAPTAIN IS BACK!
Taking advantage of the NCAA's one-time rule in response COVID-19, Eli Brooks met with Coach Howard & accepted the additional year to return for the 2021-22 season!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/GMDLq9wquL
Meetings done!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) April 14, 2021
Great news spread!
It’s @umichsoftball time!
Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/4BgTzYq9LK
The one-time transfer rule for athletes in all sports has been approved by the NCAA's Division Council, source tells @TheAthletic. Athletes in all sports will be able to transfer once and be immediately eligible.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) April 14, 2021
(This isn't official until end of Thursday's meeting.)
A new episode of Defend the Block is out!— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) April 14, 2021
+ Reaction to the departures of Chaundee Brown, Jr., and Mike Smith
+ @nazhillmon on @umichwbball's incredible season and seeing her teammates get more attention
Read more: https://t.co/iE6ltazUSr
Podcast home: https://t.co/N42BED0mbP pic.twitter.com/TYAs8uoGaQ
Michigan Basketball Seniors— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 14, 2021
Staying: Eli Brooks
Leaving: Isaiah Livers, Austin Davis, Chaundee Brown, Mike Smith
See you soon A2〽️〽️ #goblue Thank you New Trier for an unforgettable four years! pic.twitter.com/ng1n1Ig37W— Ian Burns (@_ianburns) April 14, 2021
By my count, there are just a trio of Power 6 Schools without a scholarship transfer as of right now. That means 84 of 87 have at least one transfer as of today.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 14, 2021
MICHIGAN
UCLA
ALABAMA
MOOD pic.twitter.com/lIanBYWUO0— Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) April 14, 2021
April 14, 2021
Forever Go Blue 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/9O9a0VLpA5— Phill_Paea (@Phill_paea) April 14, 2021
This event, the Michigan Softball Academy, is important to me and not because I’m the honorary chair this year💪. This is about raising 💰for breast cancer research. It is a virtual event again this year but that doesn’t mean it will be less fun or meaningful or important ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/k8iUPHAZ8s— angelique (@chengelis) April 14, 2021
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: What Resignation Of Matty Dudek Means For Michigan Recruiting
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NBA: More Light Shined On Caris LeVert's Amazing Story
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Will Mayfield Be A 1st-Round Pick? It's Trending That Way In Mock Drafts
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Portal News, Worthy & More
• David Cobb, CBS Sports: NCAA Council passes one-time transfer legislation allowing athletes immediate eligibility
