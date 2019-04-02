Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 2

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Michigan basketball finished the season with a record of 30-7.
Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"With that being said, we feel so much different now than this time last year. We all have chemistry with each other and work so well together. Everyone is also holding each other accountable and we’re seeing guys become leaders out there."
— Cesar Ruiz on the offensive line

Headlines: 

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Catching Up With Giovanni El-Hadi

• Austin Fox, Ruiz Discusses Onwenu's Improvement, Ben Mason's Presence On The D-Line

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: How The 2019 Offense Stacks Up

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Quarterback

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: NBA Wolverines - Hardaway Done For The Year, More

Austin Fox, A Look Back At Michigan's Final Statistics For The 2018-19 Season

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting Video: U-M Commits Take Reps At The Opening

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: The offseason priority for Michigan basketball: a more versatile offense

---

{{ article.author_name }}