The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 2
Tweets of the Day:
We're coming. 👀#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wiM1OctAeX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 2, 2019
Some times in order to teach you must show! If you know me you must master the details 🔑on 2nd level releases!— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 1, 2019
Head/eyes/hips ✔️
Inside foot stays in the ground✔️
Re-stem snap the head pin the shoulder on the out✔️#Crafting101
ft: young @MikeSainristil 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IA92zbJKVL
Oh yes Big Speed In Space too! Put the Defense in Conflict! #gOblue〽️ https://t.co/N8CBX6pjh4— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 1, 2019
I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019
Life in the trenches is a big man’s game. 💪💪— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 1, 2019
Defensive Line x @CoachNua #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/RtqOYfkWRI
Two years ago today, Michigan secured the first banner in program history behind a 3OT win over Georgia Tech in the WNIT championship game. #goblue pic.twitter.com/FXnYKFKsxM— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) April 1, 2019
See you tomorrow night!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/s9uApgBrDk— Michigan Cheer (@UMichSpirit) April 1, 2019
Thirty years ago today, there was a thrilling All-@B1GMBBall national semifinal.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 1, 2019
Eventual national champ @umichball, after being swept in the regular season series, edged Illinois on Sean Higgins' late basket. pic.twitter.com/brjT5Z7ND7
The college season may be over, but the racing will continue through the spring and summer. Thanks to all our friends, family and fans for following along with us all year! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Y9huTYd1RC— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) April 1, 2019
Here are all five of Jimmy Kerr's hits from Saturday's 16-2 win over Michigan State. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/raCqCE7UHJ— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 1, 2019
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Catching Up With Giovanni El-Hadi
• Austin Fox, Ruiz Discusses Onwenu's Improvement, Ben Mason's Presence On The D-Line
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: How The 2019 Offense Stacks Up
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Quarterback
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: NBA Wolverines - Hardaway Done For The Year, More
Austin Fox, A Look Back At Michigan's Final Statistics For The 2018-19 Season
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting Video: U-M Commits Take Reps At The Opening
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: The offseason priority for Michigan basketball: a more versatile offense
---
