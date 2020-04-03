“At one point during the call, I just knew. I hung up the phone and told my mom, ‘I’m going to go there.’ She was kind of walking away and said ‘oh yeah, I love them.’ And I was like ‘no mom, I’m going there.’ That’s how it happened. But I had already hung the phone, so we went to my dad’s house and called Coach (Sherrone) Moore. At that point, they knew what was happening. They were pumped. They were throwing their fists in the air and yelling. Coach Moore had his baby on his lap, so he was a little quiet. It was just really cool.”

— Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's Country Day four-star tight end Louis Hansen, discussing yesterday's commitment to Michigan