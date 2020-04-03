The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 3
Tweets of the day
COMMITTED!!!— Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) April 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/e6PEIYDmu4
"When something like this happens, it's important we stick together and do the most we can to help the world." @umichbball's @Xaviersimpson3 has the right perspective.#InTheirWords pic.twitter.com/gTOofYMiX7— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 2, 2020
Congrats to the entire Hansen family! We are all so excited to welcome you to the 〽️ family! Go Blue— Paul Zinter (@paul_zinter) April 2, 2020
From this breakfast in the fall to now. Huge S/O to @Louiehansen20 & @MHansen_81. Amazing family. Lou has a bright future ahead on and off the field at Michigan. #GoBlue https://t.co/ngJOrN20n0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 2, 2020
IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE〽️🔵!!! COMMITTED TO THE MAIZE AND BLUE〽️🔵!!! pic.twitter.com/FEASSKoV6s— Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) April 3, 2020
Yes Sir 👀#GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️ pic.twitter.com/y5tUfrNeRX— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) April 2, 2020
April 2, 2020
One of the greatest football hype videos of all time. This is Michigan. pic.twitter.com/BbyQB2zZsS— If You Don’t Grind (@ifyoudontgrind) April 2, 2020
Want to ask @umichbball's Isaiah Livers a question?@BTNMikeHall is interviewing the standout today, and will ask him your best question(s).— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 2, 2020
Fire away. pic.twitter.com/J7Z7Egzbjt
Save your eight cents and get a FREE 60-day trial over at @TheWolverineMag. We have wall-to-wall coverage of Louis Hansen's big commitment to Michigan! #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 2, 2020
Try us out with promo code Blue60: https://t.co/VSia651mEF pic.twitter.com/v02RCkkqIO
Just hope nobody got hurt 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9CCI1XhKML— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 2, 2020
Congratulations to Rivals Camp alum Myles Rowser on being one of the first players in the Class of 2022 to earn a @Rivals four-star ranking @MylesRowser— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) April 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/cWRxgHmoDP
Four-star Lorenzo Styles Jr. committed to Notre Dame in the fall, but he may be on Flip Watch after having conversations with several schools. @EJHolland_TW, @BGI_MikeSinger discuss https://t.co/jP5p3Cduhg— Bill Trocchi (@billtrocchi) April 2, 2020
Much thanks, Trent! https://t.co/oDbKJIRsZQ— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) April 2, 2020
Welcome to Green Bay, @D_FUNCH!— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 2, 2020
OFFICIAL: #Packers sign WR Devin Funchess 📰: https://t.co/1vQzx9R9KQ#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gM7Up7SE1Y
#OTD in 2016, Carol Hutchins became the winningest softball coach in NCAA history with a @umichsoftball victory over Indiana. #GoBlue #ThrowbackThursday #Umichwomen150 pic.twitter.com/qAnEioM3XP— University of Michigan Heritage Project (@umheritage) April 2, 2020
April 1937. A plane flies low over the main @umich hospital, opened 12 years before at the corner of Ann & Observatory Streets in #AnnArbor.— Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) April 2, 2020
Learn more about "Old Main", which stood where @umichCVC it today & served patients until 1986: https://t.co/S9i0dnQlyN #michmed150 #TBT pic.twitter.com/MFGphgcs7s
Professor Jack Dorr at the antler pile, Camp Davis, 1973.#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/xTnmbpOKE0— UMich Earth (@MichiganEarth) April 2, 2020
We are putting together a resource for alumni who want to support fellow alumni in these uncertain times. If you are a U-M alum who owns a small business, or you know of one, please fill out this form. https://t.co/E8jc0jGruV— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 2, 2020
Thanks to everyone who has dropped off food & toiletries for @FoodGatherers at our donation site! They've already collected four full pallets of supplies for distribution to community organizations. Drive up & donate til 5 today, and 12-5 Fri.-Sat. https://t.co/9ZS1dFEl22 pic.twitter.com/OGsnf6nJXJ— Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) April 2, 2020
Great work by @drewcox_ of the @theblockm profiling Christian Ford.— Michigan Men's Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) April 2, 2020
READ➡ https://t.co/plMpBAYdUi#WearIt | #Scrum20〽
"Why I'm Participating in the Virtual #BigHouse5K" - by Erin Howarth— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 2, 2020
READ » https://t.co/RP37aEjI9R#GoBlue | #BigHouse5K pic.twitter.com/Ze3Ty8iq61
NEWS: @mags_swims26 has been named one of the four finalists for the 2020 Honda Sport Award for Swimming & Diving! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fOH4fiMtoS— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) April 2, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 TE Louis Hansen Breaks Down Commitment to Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: All-American Kicker/Punter Tommy Doman Commits to Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Father of Louis Hansen on Family Decision to Commit to Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Meet the Commits: U-M's 2021 Class Coming Together in Impressive Fashion
• Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: Commitment Analysis: What Louis Hansen Means to Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook