The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 15
Tweets of the day
Lots to discuss for @CoachJim4UM as @UMichFootball gears up for the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/SkRc3tORVa— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2019
"With home games against MSU, OSU and Notre Dame, the road to the College Football Playoff should go straight through the Big House." pic.twitter.com/cS8u3r5aJq— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2019
Sideline or booth, which will it be for new @UMichFootball OC @Coach_Gattis?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2019
"My gut tells me to be up in the booth, because it's probably safer." 😂 pic.twitter.com/fdNgKpMLsS
Shea Patterson and Jon Runyan discuss what they like about the offensive changes for @UMichFootball heading into the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/y5mT264YdE— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2019
.@gerrydinardo calls it a coordinators' game, and that's why he likes @UMichFootball.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2019
"I think Josh Gattis and Don Brown make the difference." pic.twitter.com/5IqSRGhW4f
Our guys are ready. 💪#GoBlue https://t.co/cJjBxXExJ3— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 14, 2019
August 14, 2019
We are now 17 Dwight & brother Ivan Hicks days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season. Enjoy & GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/bJoZHNvlcQ— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 14, 2019
Ohhh, those daffy Buckeyes. Ohio State is trying to trademark the word "the," for its frequent usage in "THE Ohio State University," and also for its frequent usage in "We vigorously deny THE charges ..."— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) August 14, 2019
The Team. The Team. The Team. #GoBlue 〽️ x @lewisjewelery pic.twitter.com/KnK6jhBn7N— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 14, 2019
"Jumpman, Jumpman, they don't need no introduction."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2019
Year 4 of @UMichAthletics x @Jumpman23 is about to take off. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/XwSLOQnBUl
ICYMI: Here's the best from BTN's visit to @UMichFootball practice. ⚡️ https://t.co/IbhnZeD8VS— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2019
UPDATE: The 1990 Rose Bowl glass has arrived pic.twitter.com/mvqnZLKvx3— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 14, 2019
Truly Blessed to say that I have received an offer from the Univeristy of Michigan! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f2TXQFx6D0— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) August 15, 2019
Michigan just offered 2020 wing Jace Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard, he tells @Rivals @Balas_Wolverine https://t.co/ohzHnvWv4w— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 14, 2019
Who is shocked that Zion Williamson, a Duke player, looks to have been paid? Raise your hand, please. https://t.co/rd8SNe41o5— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 15, 2019
👏 for Michigan’s Nick Schnabel @nischnab, named today as the @ABCA1945 Assistant Coach of the Year! #GoBlue https://t.co/wcZEWANCRG pic.twitter.com/ZWJOR6o46a— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) August 14, 2019
Lookin’ good, Coach! #GoBlue https://t.co/LUsTVowhWA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 14, 2019
Take a look back at all the fun we had on photo day to officially kick off the 2019 season! #goblue pic.twitter.com/czzhmH6JHY— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 14, 2019
Sights & sounds with #Team47 on our first day of preseason. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2c0uLG2Eve— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) August 15, 2019
The boys are back. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/h2w1tph3K3— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) August 14, 2019
Men's Soccer Practice is Underway! pic.twitter.com/rJ1QfVUAMI— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) August 14, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down his 2019 Team With the Big Ten Network Crew
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: McDaniels Talks Patterson and McCaffrey, Nua Talks D-Line Depth
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Shaun Nua Breaks Down his D-Line — Hutchinson, Paye, Kemp Standing out
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Jace Howard Officially Offered
• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Bossi's Best: Most Important Early Commitments for 2020
