The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 20
Tweets of the day
Here’s the bulk of that news I referenced a few days ago.... pic.twitter.com/XsXKg875m1— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) August 19, 2019
Personal update: Had to make another BIG move 👀 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/AhSOA1MzKC— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 19, 2019
Help us congratulate our Team Captains for the 2019 season!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 19, 2019
▪️ Ben Bredeson
▪️ Khaleke Hudson
▪️ Carlo Kemp#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/5PZqLvyeOX
Ben Bredeson is only the 14th player in Michigan Football history to serve as team captain on multiple teams. pic.twitter.com/f1yzxvX83p— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 19, 2019
〽️#GoBlue 〽️ x @lewisjewelery pic.twitter.com/ILmyUF8xlg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 19, 2019
Powerfully describes the guy leading Michigan’s Football program, IMO. It conflates player stipends (legal) & cheating (illegal), but accurately captures Michigan’s focus on integrity. Read “Bagman” by Steve Godfrey to see how cheating in SEC goes down. https://t.co/TJ3LIEogix— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 19, 2019
A look at @UMichFootball's big passing plays the last two seasons:— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 19, 2019
2017/18
30+ yards - 15/20
40+ yards - 5/12
50+ yards - 0/4 pic.twitter.com/pAXZEKko6o
We are now 12 Scott Driesbach days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season. Enjoy & GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/ki9tcJGHZ6— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 19, 2019
We're just getting started. 🔥#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/q3cNzgg4Tr— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 20, 2019
Shea Patterson is in the class of candidates for the Johnny Unitas @GoldenArmAward, presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/gGsBaQXf1Q— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 19, 2019
The @bigten leads the way with 7 teams in the AP preseason top 25 poll 💪 pic.twitter.com/mV7fgTDjcB— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 19, 2019
Do you really need it?! Can you believe this, @CoachJim4UM?! https://t.co/UNEA5ihuUT pic.twitter.com/4F7pOFgfiB— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 19, 2019
When it came to keeping the ball out of danger, no B1G QB could top Shea Patterson. For more information on how we grade quarterbacks, check out the link below. https://t.co/RhHwVPsTAs pic.twitter.com/s3WOq64XQ8— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 19, 2019
Thanks to @weldonbrad for the nudge/reminder regarding 〽️🏈 countdown day 11.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 20, 2019
I already had something created for tomorrow, but decided to step it up.
I gotta admit, it’s gonna be cool to see.🤔😉🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/vnHMH5sd1V
Looking forward to reading and reviewing this. A deep dive into the Jim Harbaugh era (so far) at #Michigan. Always enjoy @Johnubacon pic.twitter.com/p4axblUK9M— Michael Collins (@MCFanSided) August 19, 2019
Didn't realize I worked for a legend. Quickly learning that @ScottBellDMN is the 🐐 around these parts. 😆— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 19, 2019
Top 10👀 @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/d0gH7lsi40— Jaemyn Brakefield (@Jaemyn1) August 19, 2019
Circa 1907. Notice the Sky Blue color? That was the original Blue of the University of Michigan. pic.twitter.com/lx2x8EXOEj— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 20, 2019
Favorite Michigan blowouts since 2000 in no particular order:— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) August 19, 2019
2018 PSU (42-7)
2016 PSU (49-10)
2011 Nebraska (45-17)
2007 Notre Dame (38-0)
2006 Notre Dame (47-21)
2003 Notre Dame (38-0)
I'm sure 1997 PSU (34-8) would be up there for many for ones before 2000.
Camar Wheaton (@CamarWheaton) showing a flash of his five-star talent. Visited Michigan this summer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W85eR5iUOX— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 19, 2019
Had a great day spending time with elite RB @CamarWheaton and the LC coaching staff. S/O to @saincilaire and @CoachKOMiller for hosting me today! pic.twitter.com/152TpaFM9X— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 20, 2019
It’s Monday (any day) with @ErikBakich. How y’all feelin’?— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) August 19, 2019
FIRED UP! 🔥#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/GUtDXF6EkU
From Big House Tours to bowl tours and the annual Homecoming Tailgate, we have all kinds of exciting athletic events to put you right in the thick of the action. #ForWhatComesNext https://t.co/NSyvhmAEqg— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 19, 2019
We count three Wolverine alums on the all-decade teams.— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 19, 2019
Congrats, Cogs, Pacioretty and @JacobTrouba!#ProBlue https://t.co/5WhR4ow5xi
Women's XC is back on campus— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 19, 2019
Here's how we're gearing up for a run at 4-straight @bigten titles#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2UtT6OEayv
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Wolverines Name Three Captains
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Warinner Discusses Stueber Injury and Impact, Campanile Talks his LBs
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: No Timeline for Andrew Stueber's Return, per Ed Warinner
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 7 in Preseason AP Poll
• Andrew Callahan, MassLive: How is Patriots Rookie Chase Winovich Dominating the Preseason? New England's Offensive Tackles Explain
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook