football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js

Quote of the day

“Powerfully describes the guy leading Michigan’s Football program, IMO [in my opinion]. It conflates player stipends (legal) & cheating (illegal), but accurately captures Michigan’s focus on integrity. Read ‘Bagman’ by Steve Godfrey to see how cheating in SEC goes down.”
— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's close friend) on Twitter Monday evening, responding to a book review tweet involving John U. Bacon's latest release, 'Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Wolverines Name Three Captains

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Warinner Discusses Stueber Injury and Impact, Campanile Talks his LBs

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: No Timeline for Andrew Stueber's Return, per Ed Warinner

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 7 in Preseason AP Poll

• Andrew Callahan, MassLive: How is Patriots Rookie Chase Winovich Dominating the Preseason? New England's Offensive Tackles Explain

