The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 22
Tweets of the day
If we were @DesmondHoward, we'd have Keith Jackson's call pumping through those headphones, on repeat, all the time. https://t.co/5f6LKfO3RH pic.twitter.com/pXTsfWkHCh— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 21, 2019
“Our guys our excited about this next chapter.” - @FBCoachDBrown— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 21, 2019
The sky’s the limit.
More on this Michigan Defense. 👇#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/dnVVr9ggPp
We are also 10 @cohenjeff10 days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 21, 2019
Enjoy & GO BLUE!!🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/TKZsewMP0j
August 21, 2019
Charles Woodson back out on the #Michigan Stadium field tonight: pic.twitter.com/1iFTaqEWzl— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 21, 2019
🎙: @4Warinner chats with @JonJansen77 about the growth of the offensive line from last year to this year.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 21, 2019
“We’re headed in the right direction.”
IN THE TRENCHES » https://t.co/SHjj1nqZqM#GoBlue 〽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/W5jlCBtgmH
What a beautiful site😍😍🏈🏈 Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/Ql0LBaWkWS— Nate Lewis (@NateLewis77) August 21, 2019
“The day you stop playing football, you’re just another fat guy” - Mike G. (The greatest strength coach ever once told me) https://t.co/sUusWTwxfC— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) August 22, 2019
For crying out loud, 1. Why is the only guy in America saying let them transfer once w/eligibility getting blamed for something in teh NCAA’s hands?, and, ii) why isn’t anyone at the NCAA stepping up to own their decision, defensible or not? https://t.co/KdzOHB0nrF— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 21, 2019
*WATCH LIST UPDATE*— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 21, 2019
Shea Patterson was named to the watch list for the Manning Award, presented annually to the top quarterback in the nation.#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/sCMau81STD
2019-20 @UMichAthletics season starts tomorrow!— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 22, 2019
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
💛💛💛💛💙💙💙💛💛💛💛
💛💛💛💛💙💙💙💛💛💛💛
💙💛💛💛💛💙💛💛💛💛💙
💙💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💙
💙💛💛💙💛💛💛💙💛💛💙
💙💛💛💙💙💛💙💙💛💛💙
💛💛💛💛💙💙💙💛💛💛💛
💛💛💛💛💙💙💙💛💛💛💛
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
#️⃣1️⃣ https://t.co/prd0VWjvbe— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 21, 2019
Did you know that our best promotion of the year is still going (for now)?— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 21, 2019
Sign up for a https://t.co/o5qiDyPz68 membership now to get 25% off your first year AND $75 in @adidas gear by using the code: adidas.
Instructions and details here: https://t.co/IYtQjwHM0O pic.twitter.com/7hHG8QgXsN
#Broncos TE Jake Butt is expected to be a full participant in team drills in today’s non-padded practice, per sources. Another step in the right direction on long road back from third ACL tear.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2019
Henne, Chad. https://t.co/VI25kA5oPI pic.twitter.com/pWWmxNFdsO— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 21, 2019
Are you planning any @UMichFootball road trips this season? Do you have a favorite away-game venue?— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 21, 2019
Join the discussion in the Wolverine Forum: https://t.co/QwayC0QADc
Hey Michigan 🏀 Fans! Take a look at this poll and make this a little more interesting 〽️〽️🔥🔥 https://t.co/0jFd9f98M0— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) August 22, 2019
Sliding practice w/ Erik Bakich >— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) August 21, 2019
😂 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/paL3n22Frp
🎥 Checking in with some Wolverine alums at this week’s Pro Blue Camp at Yost.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dO2KveimAG— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 21, 2019
Clarkston 2021 OT Rocco Spindler is one of the best Lineman in the country.— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) August 22, 2019
His 2 most recent offers are Alabama and LSU! In total, he holds 14 P-5 offers. https://t.co/3RpD56LgBT pic.twitter.com/EfA3CMxvwG
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Ben Bredeson Named a 2019 Preseason First-Team AP All-American
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: New 2021 Rivals250 Loaded With Michigan Recruiting Targets
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Winovich, Bush Impressing, Much More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Five-Star OL Tommy Brockermeyer Talks Michigan, Offseason Visit
• Keith Hernandez, RotoBaller: Jake Butt set to Practice Wednesday
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook