“For crying out loud, 1. Why is the only guy in America saying let them transfer once w/eligibility getting blamed for something in the NCAA’s hands?, and, 2.) why isn’t anyone at the NCAA stepping up to own their decision, defensible or not?”

— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's close friend) on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, in response to the ridiculous claims that Harbaugh somehow played a role in former U-M cornerback Myles Sims getting his waiver to play immediately at Georgia Tech denied.