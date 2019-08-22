News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

“For crying out loud, 1. Why is the only guy in America saying let them transfer once w/eligibility getting blamed for something in the NCAA’s hands?, and, 2.) why isn’t anyone at the NCAA stepping up to own their decision, defensible or not?”
— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's close friend) on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, in response to the ridiculous claims that Harbaugh somehow played a role in former U-M cornerback Myles Sims getting his waiver to play immediately at Georgia Tech denied.
Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Ben Bredeson Named a 2019 Preseason First-Team AP All-American

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: New 2021 Rivals250 Loaded With Michigan Recruiting Targets

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Winovich, Bush Impressing, Much More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Five-Star OL Tommy Brockermeyer Talks Michigan, Offseason Visit

• Keith Hernandez, RotoBaller: Jake Butt set to Practice Wednesday

{{ article.author_name }}