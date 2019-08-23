News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"A lot of misquoting from people who have not read OVERTIME. To clarify, Harbaugh said, 'Hard to beat the cheaters' as an off-hand remark about recruiting, not playing, and did not name any schools or conferences."
— John U. Bacon on Thursday evening, in response to all the people who have misquoted his book in an attempt to criticize Jim Harbaugh (Dan Wolken of USA Today, for example).
Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson Ready to go, Should Start

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Paye Singles out D-Linemen who Have Impressed, Including Vilain and Jeter

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: Thoughts on new 2021 Rivals250 Rankings

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: What it Means to Have Ambry Thomas Back at Practice

{{ article.author_name }}