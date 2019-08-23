The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 23
Tweets of the day
Happy to pronounce I’m back on the field with my guys, thanks for all the prayers and wishes 💯 #Goblue— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) August 22, 2019
Control the tempo. 👌 #GoBlue | @SheaPatterson_1 pic.twitter.com/DZxxwilQsf— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 23, 2019
Fall Camp is winding down — and our seniors are reflecting on a final camp before a final season. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ydo8TtkrDw— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 22, 2019
Facts don’t seem to matter to some, John. https://t.co/XsX6woE12W— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 23, 2019
.Says the guy who has written more critically of UM than any other journalist, the only one to get his press pass pulled by the school for two years. Try again.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) August 22, 2019
Still looking to buy a copy of our 2019 #Michigan Football Preview Magazine?— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 22, 2019
We are selling our remaining hard copies for ONLY $8 with free shipping (in the U.S.), but it's only while supplies last!https://t.co/7D0gMZpAT9 pic.twitter.com/KwP9r2CTiO
@interceptwines https://t.co/70RvAVD4Vd— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) August 23, 2019
.@brandongraham55 picking up right where he left off!#BALvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7HLHNvWisl— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 22, 2019
Well he’s not lying, my son had offers from every Ivy League on the east coast 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/kLQtTZqcYd— Charlotte McKeon (@michfb84) August 22, 2019
Rashan Gary is being carted to locker room #Packers— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 23, 2019
Love this https://t.co/dGQZKM0LeU— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) August 23, 2019
Former Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes has his first rookie cards on shelves.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 22, 2019
This is from 2019-20 Upper Deck MVP. pic.twitter.com/dCsgCkfXd4
A message from @Dylanlarkin39 after today’s Pro Blue Camp. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tCwx6wctjp— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 22, 2019
𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑰𝑮𝑨𝑵 𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑺! @meredith9914 scores two goals for the Wolverines in the 5-0 victory, while @Sarah_Strat10 adds a goal and an assist!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/2V4ffTBSOR— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 23, 2019
Let the 2019 season begin ... #GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/j7lRhgiWWh— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 22, 2019
Loving the new North side backdrop that features our Valiant font. Every facility has gradually been changing over. pic.twitter.com/cI9hEThzOh— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 23, 2019
It’s great to be back@UMichAthletics @UMichWSoccer#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5OwxE0SiTu— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 22, 2019
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Shea Patterson Ready to go, Should Start
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Paye Singles out D-Linemen who Have Impressed, Including Vilain and Jeter
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Coffee House: Thoughts on new 2021 Rivals250 Rankings
• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: What it Means to Have Ambry Thomas Back at Practice
---
