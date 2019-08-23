"A lot of misquoting from people who have not read OVERTIME. To clarify, Harbaugh said, 'Hard to beat the cheaters' as an off-hand remark about recruiting, not playing, and did not name any schools or conferences."

— John U. Bacon on Thursday evening, in response to all the people who have misquoted his book in an attempt to criticize Jim Harbaugh (Dan Wolken of USA Today, for example).