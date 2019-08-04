The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 4
Tweets of the day
GO BLUE! Salute to Coach @JuwanHoward 〽️🏀 https://t.co/Cvn7dc96eZ— Trey Burke (@TreyBurke) August 3, 2019
After losing in Columbus in 1970, 1972 & 1974 Bo finally took down Woody & shut up all the naysayers by shutting out OSU 22-0 in 1976. Michigan even scored on a trick two-point conversion to go up 15-0 in the second half. With the help of Bob Ufer it looked & sounded like this.👍 pic.twitter.com/Jg5O986qDD— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 3, 2019
Happy Birthday @TomBrady !— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 3, 2019
Here’s a little advice for all you young QB’s out there.🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/Dkhm5Dla7m
Happy birthday to the greatest of all time. 🎂🎉— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 3, 2019
Have a great day, @TomBrady! pic.twitter.com/PqBzaGPuAM
After Jerry Zuver intercepted this pass, Michigan would add one last TD to seal the 1976 victory in Columbus. Ufer’s call was classic!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 3, 2019
“Bring out the cookies, Millie!! Daddy’s coming home with a victory!!” @ShemyScout 👍 pic.twitter.com/DxGcaBFWcN
Man it was an exciting day being around all the young/hungry/motivated bunch of dudes. Appreciate our staff @biggame_hunter for their efforts in pulling together another high level camp. #theMICHIGANexperience #GoBlue〽️💪— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) August 4, 2019
42 Years.— TB12 (@TB12sports) August 3, 2019
19 Seasons.
6 Rings.
𝑆𝑡𝑖𝑙𝑙. 𝐺𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔.
Happy Birthday @TomBrady! Keep leading the way. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/UOZabLBFUL
All Dreams Are Crazy Until You Make Them True. Thank you @Nike, @NBA_de, @swish41, D Schröder, and everyone who came out 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/GtD6tQQhBl— Moe Wagner (@moritz_weasley) August 3, 2019
Truly a blessing... #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LviYRqjQI4— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) August 3, 2019
Let’s get to work!!〽️❤️#Blessed pic.twitter.com/WU26BFP7Xb— #2⃣4⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) August 3, 2019
Who's Got It Better Than Us? #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/xKabGAPj2I— Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) August 3, 2019
H.O.F. #GoBlue | @OfficialTyLaw pic.twitter.com/mJV2iyY3Ia— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 3, 2019
August 3, 2019
I’m SPEECHLESS 😳 @jjmccarthy09 pic.twitter.com/ocHXTBJgbX— Overtime (@overtime) August 3, 2019
Raised here. Developed here 〽️ pic.twitter.com/nCDqwNm7xq— UM Baseball Recruit (@inthedenUM) August 3, 2019
It's a perfect day for some 🏈@_Dbush11 | @__bELIeve17 pic.twitter.com/KFz8eRF3kg— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 3, 2019
He will run only like Zach Charbonnet knows how to. Hard and agile...Beast mode https://t.co/fvXen5I8l7— Mark Charbonnet (@marky77790650) August 3, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Gattis Pleased With the Offense Post-Summer
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Assessing ESPN FPI Odds, Ranking Each Game
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Commitment Impact: Jordan Morant to Michigan
• Mike Singer, Contributing Writer: 2021 WR Malcolm Johnson Discusses Michigan Interest, Recruitment
• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Josh Gattis Says Michigan's Offense is 'Clicking on all Cylinders'
