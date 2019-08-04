News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“We’re clicking on all cylinders now, and it’s been exciting just being able to see our kids go out and execute in practice. One of the things for our advantage here offensively is going against our defense, which has been top in the country year in and year out ... it just makes us better.”
— Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Gattis Pleased With the Offense Post-Summer

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Assessing ESPN FPI Odds, Ranking Each Game

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Commitment Impact: Jordan Morant to Michigan

• Mike Singer, Contributing Writer: 2021 WR Malcolm Johnson Discusses Michigan Interest, Recruitment

• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Josh Gattis Says Michigan's Offense is 'Clicking on all Cylinders'

{{ article.author_name }}