News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 7

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Jim [Harbaugh] has been instrumental in changing lives. I don't mean players making it to the NFL, but kids receiving degrees whose own families bet against them. When I get a phone call from him about an individual, I stop everything I'm doing and do whatever it takes to make sure that youngster knows that people care about him."
— Executive Associate AD Greg Harden, discussing Jim Harbaugh and mental health on Tuesday's 'Attack Each day' podcast

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Freshman Numbers, Other Roster Observations

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Cole Bajema Adjusting to Life in Ann Arbor

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Analysts Talk Josh Gattis' Offense

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Atteberry Reveals Which Spot the U-M Coaches Envision him Playing

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Michigan Transfer DE Makes PFF top 50 in 2019 List

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}