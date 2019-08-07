The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 7
Tweets of the day
Michigan is getting an excellent edge rusher in Mike Danna, who lands at 22 on the #PFFCollege50. pic.twitter.com/YCIAKUHPIE— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 6, 2019
3. @MSU_Football's @brianlewerke14— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 6, 2019
2. @HuskerFBNation's @MartinezTheQB
1. @UMichFootball's @SheaPatterson_1@joelklatt breaks down the B1G's top QBs, and his biggest question mark. pic.twitter.com/E0yOffZu1n
Who will strike the pose when all is said and done? 🤔@philsteele042 offers his best value bets to win the Heisman, including the quarterback of the defending champs and a long shot from LSU. https://t.co/q1ytHcWDR2 pic.twitter.com/PYYCKb1Y6B— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 6, 2019
We are hiring at Michigan!— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) August 6, 2019
We seeking someone who can crush the day-to-day of communications as a team contact while constantly moving us forward in #smsports https://t.co/zIjkKKC6pN #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MxrXRXtDdY
“I look at @TomBrady as one of the great bargains in sports history.” - DP on Brady’s new deal that makes him only the 6th highest paid QB in the league pic.twitter.com/7v6ikdHh2y— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 6, 2019
One of the nice parts about Patriots-Lions joint practices in Allen Park, Michigan is that it is close by for family members of players, such as rookie Chase Winovich (Michigan). pic.twitter.com/mLQ6hha9aB— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 6, 2019
Chase Winovich called his long blonde hair “a source of pride and strength.” Said he hopes to keep it but would be fine with chopping it off if the vets on the team tell him to. pic.twitter.com/lq2liB3Cw8— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 6, 2019
This was my beach read. Great stuff from @Johnubacon ... esp on the Jim/John relationship and Mich/MSU rivalry. (@MSU_Football fans might hate that chapter tho.) And last line of book is 💯 #TeddyBacon pic.twitter.com/OY52tPihWV— Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) August 6, 2019
Coach @ErikBakich was awesome with the Future Wolverines. Everyday he talked to the kids about the qualities of good sportsmanship, being a good teammate, and life skills. Also, check out the hat of the kid in the pic, truly a Future Wolverine. #prouddad #77 #GoBlue https://t.co/k7jHVLFuLj— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) August 6, 2019
Should we read anything into @TomBrady putting his Brookline, Mass. house on the market?@tomecurran told us it's not nothing: pic.twitter.com/8KnKIUeHvM— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 6, 2019
Perfect jersey for the occasion. https://t.co/L61zKSEqLe— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 6, 2019
Phase 1 is complete pic.twitter.com/BQboJEyvlE— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 6, 2019
.@umichhockey Alumni Golf Tournament was a smashing success over the weekend. It was great seeing everyone again!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iVXJNvM2za— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) August 6, 2019
Meet the newest Wolverines.— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 6, 2019
We're bringing in one of the nation's best recruiting classes for the 2019-20 academic year.
MEN: https://t.co/vmSHMVABEP
WOMEN: https://t.co/F036jealiG#NewBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/frZuczLpJi
Women's Soccer Practice is Underway!@umichwsoccer pic.twitter.com/yu8Cahn4ZQ— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) August 6, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Freshman Numbers, Other Roster Observations
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Cole Bajema Adjusting to Life in Ann Arbor
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Analysts Talk Josh Gattis' Offense
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Atteberry Reveals Which Spot the U-M Coaches Envision him Playing
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Michigan Transfer DE Makes PFF top 50 in 2019 List
---
