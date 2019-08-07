"Jim [Harbaugh] has been instrumental in changing lives. I don't mean players making it to the NFL, but kids receiving degrees whose own families bet against them. When I get a phone call from him about an individual, I stop everything I'm doing and do whatever it takes to make sure that youngster knows that people care about him."

— Executive Associate AD Greg Harden, discussing Jim Harbaugh and mental health on Tuesday's 'Attack Each day' podcast