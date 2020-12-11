The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 11
Tweets of the day
I want to thank coach Harbaugh, coach Warriner and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to compete at the University of Michigan, as well as my team mates for pushing me every day. Now its time for a new opportunity. Looking forward to what the future holds! pic.twitter.com/Y19xdW6kgB— Zach Carpenter (@CZach23) December 11, 2020
#RivalryWeek: 3,302 days ago, @UMichFootball snapped a 2,926-day losing streak to Ohio State, a fleeting moment that has yet to be matched. https://t.co/hvnQqjBevY pic.twitter.com/82XfenoLld— Michigan Daily Sports (@theblockm) December 10, 2020
Ann Arbor No. 1 college city for 2021, WalletHub says https://t.co/FlrF63Kzq4— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) December 10, 2020
Now THIS is small ball https://t.co/QYYAbKJOnd— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) December 10, 2020
Legendary take on Michigan / Ohio State from longtime @WXYZDetroit anchor Bill Bonds. Stay 'til the end.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 10, 2020
Classic. He's forever an all-time great. pic.twitter.com/mCLXkJch9l
https://t.co/VyOT1SJYYV pic.twitter.com/xYRaZTT2ed— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 10, 2020
Ricky Leach and it’s a disgrace he’s not in the CFB HOF https://t.co/yqkIlWIX6Y pic.twitter.com/EoEKXJ9XlN— Gary Moore (@Gdog4UM7) December 10, 2020
Lowest QB pressure % allowed by rookie OTs— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 10, 2020
1. Michael Onwenu, Patriots - 3.1%
2. Tristan Wirfs, Bucs - 3.8%
3. Jedrick Wills Jr, Browns - 3.9%
4. Robert Hunt, Dolphins - 6.1% pic.twitter.com/opX2NthThu
It's National Lager Day, enjoy! #lager #UPtravel pic.twitter.com/65wMD8BgFg— UPTravel (@UPTravel) December 10, 2020
"If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewed to the carpet, I wouldn't be as surprised as I am right now." - Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold in Christmas Vacation, circa 1989 https://t.co/yRYxoyidd7— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 11, 2020
Happy Birthday Keaton Pehrson! pic.twitter.com/RaEuF2tPw0— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 10, 2020
Technological advances sure have made exams easier. #TBT— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 11, 2020
Photo courtesy of @UMichBentley pic.twitter.com/AwAQNsUv0z
Can’t wait to get to school in January and start to work with my guys!! #GoBlue 〽️💙 #AGTG— Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) December 10, 2020
1st team All-Ohio! 💙🙏🏾 https://t.co/skOpSFA8k4— Rod moore 4⭐️ 1️⃣0️⃣ (@Rodmoorejr) December 10, 2020
Dub squad. #goblue pic.twitter.com/RAlqdIepMM— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 9, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan OL Zach Carpenter Enters Transfer Portal
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Jim Harbaugh's Future at Michigan, Juwan Howard's Team and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: What's Next?
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 LB Jaydon Hood Updates Commitment Status
• Kurt Svoboda, MGoBlue: Fall Academic All-Big Ten Selections Announced
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook