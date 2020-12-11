 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team crushed Toledo and will next prep for Big Ten play and Penn State.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 11

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I want to thank coach Harbaugh, coach Warriner and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to compete at the University of Michigan, as well as my team mates for pushing me every day. Now its time for a new opportunity. Looking forward to what the future holds!”
— Michigan redshirt freshman center Zach Carpenter on Twitter, announcing his transfer
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan OL Zach Carpenter Enters Transfer Portal

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Jim Harbaugh's Future at Michigan, Juwan Howard's Team and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: What's Next?

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 LB Jaydon Hood Updates Commitment Status

• Kurt Svoboda, MGoBlue: Fall Academic All-Big Ten Selections Announced

