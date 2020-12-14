 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team took down Penn State yesterday 62-58 at Crisler Center.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I owe it to Austin Davis. Without him, there’s no way I’d be playing this good. He pushes me as hard as anyone I’ve ever gone against in practice.”
— Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson, crediting fifth-year senior Austin Davis as the reason for his early-season success
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Recap: Michigan Tips off Big Ten Play With 62-58 win Over Penn State

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan to Play at Iowa on Friday

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball's Identity Starting to Take Shape

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Gets Gritty win Over Penn State

• Nate Bauer, Blue and White Illustrated: Late-Game Drought Sends Nittany Lions to 62-58 Loss at Michigan

{{ article.author_name }}