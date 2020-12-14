The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 14
Tweets of the day
And that's the final from Crisler for the first B1G game!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 13, 2020
Dickinson: 20P, 7R
Brooks: 12P, 4R, 2A
Zay: 10P, 8-for-8 on free throws
Wagner: 7R#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/MPZcYLhwNc
B1G 🏀 play opened this afternoon. @umichbball held off Penn State, 62-58, in the lid-lifter.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 13, 2020
Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points and hit the decisive bucket ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/IhsXqX7aTn
1⃣-0⃣— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 13, 2020
Isaiah Livers hits the big FT, and @umichbball holds on in the B1G opener. pic.twitter.com/vp6U8fj5rd
Penn State was this close to sending it to OT pic.twitter.com/LnqWkBbU8p— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 13, 2020
The B1G is going to be something else this season ... the Wolverines grind & get W against Penn State#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Pw9beuXXr9— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 14, 2020
Everything you need to know about @umichbball's win in Sunday's Big Ten opener...— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) December 13, 2020
+ Analysis from @terrymills_
+ Interviews with @H_Dickinson24 and @JuwanHoward
+ Highlight recap by @r_joyce34
Hope you'll check it out below. #GoBlue https://t.co/ELEMUdUvNc
Read about our B1G win today ⤵️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 13, 2020
📝: https://t.co/hK5PHc6eii#GoBlue 〽️🏀
1:21 | That's 20 for the freshman, the FIRST of his career.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/GKLU2kqC6z— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 13, 2020
A look at the Nittany Lions before this afternoon's matchup. Shoutout to @umhoops for compiling some numbers to explain Penn State's changes, post-Stevens/Watkins. A few are on the charts; plenty more are on his site.— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) December 13, 2020
1:30pm pregame on @LearfieldAudio. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yiTPnJhvzu
Here’s our latest Rage Page ahead of our game with Penn State, and the start of B1G play! pic.twitter.com/Q1pHbfz0eS— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) December 13, 2020
🏀 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗧𝗘𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗜𝗦 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 🏀— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 13, 2020
𝟮 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗧
Penn State at @umichbball
📺 Watch on Big Ten Network
📱 Stream on the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/dDKUZaMX8P
GET UP, IT’S GAMEDAY!!! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/QaQxKJmIbI— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) December 13, 2020
My best guess on Big Ten Week 9:— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) December 13, 2020
Ohio State vs. Northwestern
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
Michigan State vs. Maryland
Indiana vs. Purdue
Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Michigan vs. Iowa
Illinois vs. Penn state
When @AntDavis23 was being recruited by Michigan, he told John Beilein that he loved watching @umichbball because of ... Stu Douglass?!? So he was the one!— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 13, 2020
Can you confirm, Anthony?
SUBSCRIBE!!!@Spotify https://t.co/2ovqwvZi9g@ApplePodcasts https://t.co/noiW8ckMaO pic.twitter.com/MNBpXspWJV
College Basketball Scheduling in 2020.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 14, 2020
Wilder than a Goat Rodeo.
🏈 Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) December 13, 2020
15/23, 196 YDS, 2 TD, 120.9 RTG.
🏈 Jabrill Peppers (New York Giants):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) December 13, 2020
13 TOT, 2 TFL.
🏈 Jarrod Wilson (Jacksonville Jaguars):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) December 13, 2020
7 TOT, 1 TFL.
🏈 Jourdan Lewis (Dallas Cowboys):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) December 13, 2020
6 TOT, 1 FR.
Which upcoming Early Signing Week commitment is most intriguing?— Rivals (@Rivals) December 14, 2020
Our analysts weigh in, with @adamgorney and @JoshHelmholdt saying it's Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.
More answers here: https://t.co/nFibcF9hdR pic.twitter.com/lctdpYiYmr
Four years after suffering an injury that nearly cost him his right leg, U-M alum @grant_newsome reflects on the injury and his recovery. https://t.co/XDCCnyKXYC— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 13, 2020
Ann Arbor native https://t.co/V0Zdbqp5E2— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 14, 2020
Jordan Poole FGAs vs Denver. pic.twitter.com/nG6P0VyluI— Alex. 👋. (@Dubs408) December 13, 2020
U.S. National Junior Team and @umichhockey assistant coach Kris Mayotte takes you through a fun drill that emphasizes both creating offense and transitioning to defense. #WorldJuniors #ADM pic.twitter.com/Z33R1kvixB— USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 13, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Recap: Michigan Tips off Big Ten Play With 62-58 win Over Penn State
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan to Play at Iowa on Friday
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball's Identity Starting to Take Shape
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Gets Gritty win Over Penn State
• Nate Bauer, Blue and White Illustrated: Late-Game Drought Sends Nittany Lions to 62-58 Loss at Michigan
---
