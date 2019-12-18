The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 18
Tweets of the day
🔜#GoBlue | #NewBlue | #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/dB6qET9ZnR— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 17, 2019
Looking for DUDES who appreciate this about Michigan:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 17, 2019
Football Powerhouse 💪
Academic Powerhouse 📚 #GoBlue | #BestChanceU 〽️ pic.twitter.com/3dcWdBkXUS
24 hours #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MuqjFQ8EzH— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) December 17, 2019
I will be officially a Wolverine tm 💛💙@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/sPziBYB00s— aaron.lewis84 (@aaron_lewis71) December 17, 2019
SOLID https://t.co/ubHstrQCUx— Andre Seldon Jr. (@AndreSeldonjr) December 17, 2019
Good call. We can confirm he's good at catching footballs. https://t.co/tVGgYKeC6N pic.twitter.com/gzckQbP9IH— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 17, 2019
We'll take a #2 Supreme Taco combo with cheese 🌮🌮— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 17, 2019
Get to know @TheSupremeTaco on Q&A! pic.twitter.com/7WOHjSBSs9
December 17, 2019
Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the University of Michigan 🙏🏾〽️ pic.twitter.com/CHClmXRSPP— Jett Howard (@JettHoward5) December 18, 2019
#Michigan's Jim Harbaugh this morning on his podcast: "There are very few competitors like Shea Patterson — this guy is a premier competitor & a great football player, & has been a great teammate. He's humble with a competitive edge, & when you have that, you go far in life."— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) December 17, 2019
Shea Patterson today on Harbaugh's podcast, regarding the Citrus Bowl & eventually leaving #Michigan: "I don't even want to talk about leaving. I love this place & I love playing here. It's another opportunity to go out there & do what I love with my teammates & this uniform."— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) December 17, 2019
Michigan has now offered top-50 sophomore Jett Howard, the younger son of Juwan Howard, along with Gregg Glenn @Balas_Wolverine https://t.co/n7AiY5R8XR— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) December 18, 2019
Brandon Johns had a heck of a birthday rebounding the ball. He played a career-high 22 minutes.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 17, 2019
Michigan struggled when Oregon switched ball-screens late in the game, including on the final possession.
More videos and analysis inside: https://t.co/lsdDTuujEL pic.twitter.com/0OinCGkMnP
Welcome QB Shea Patterson to the Best of the Best (@SheaPatterson_1) from @UMichFootball to the 2020 @Reeses Senior Bowl! #GoBlue #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Gh1qKhNSGu— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 17, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Which Michigan Commits Will Sign, Enroll Early?
• Drew Hallet, The Wolverine: Inside The Numbers: Let Zavier Be Zavier
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five Michigan Recruiting Storylines Heading Into Signing Day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Paye Leaning Toward Returning In '20, Will 'For Sure' Play In The Bowl Game
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Howard Looks Back At Oregon Loss, More
---
