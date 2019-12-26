News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 26

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Please deliver us some defensive tackles. And no, we’re not talking about some athletic defensive ends that may or may not slide inside. Look at the board, we want some true SEC looking defensive tackles that can beat up on Ohio State in the trenches."
— The Wolverine's EJ Holland, in his letter to Santa, on behalf of our message board, The Fort.

Headlines of the day

Gus Ramos, The Wolverine: Film Room: Breaking Down Michigan's 2020 Defensive Signees

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: A Michigan Recruiting Letter To Santa

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Tom Lemming Talks Michigan Coaches On Recruiting Trail, Green-Warren & More

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Hunter Dickinson Talks Michigan Pledge, More

Mitch Stacy, AP Sports: Online Classes Keep Football Players Out Of Academic Fray

