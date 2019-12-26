The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 26
Tweets of the day
Merry Christmas from your best friends at the Vrbo Citrus Bowl!— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 25, 2019
P.S. One week until kickoff! pic.twitter.com/brB48UuvYX
Christmas last year I was feeling sad, alone in a hotel room and posted a photo of my tree at home. And then lots of tree pictures were shared. It was uplifting. Can we do that again? Here are some angel ornaments I bought while covering Michigan bowl games. Merry Christmas!: pic.twitter.com/4SZFfcLDKX— angelique (@chengelis) December 25, 2019
Here you go, Lique. Our mini-snow spewing kitschy tree from our daughter-in-law. She’s a doll. Merry Christmas! https://t.co/SRk2f0LgTV pic.twitter.com/asqC2yFM2t— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) December 25, 2019
Michigan’s policy mirrors top private colleges in its “no online” classes policy. Our athletes are receiving the real thing. Only public P5 with this policy. Two CFP QB’s (Burrow/Fields) have never attended a class on their campuses. https://t.co/E5sraIBmeO— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) December 25, 2019
ICYMI last night - 60+ college athletics programs came together to wish everybody a Merry Christmas. 🙌— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 25, 2019
⚡️ “2019 College Athletics "Days of Christmas"” by @UMichAthletics https://t.co/OLHnngEuGd
How would you like to open a pair of these on Christmas morning?#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/zWNTAFC9wl— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 25, 2019
December 25, 2019
That’s love!!❤️💪🏾 https://t.co/fIxHwicikR— Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) December 25, 2019
#Christmas decorations on the Hudson Building in Detroit, 1962. pic.twitter.com/zOECU29VlC— UM Bentley Library (@umichBentley) December 25, 2019
December 26, 2019 – Rest in Peace Michigan Man Gerald R. Ford - https://t.co/yy1fGbECoZ pic.twitter.com/5pROhWr7kc— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 25, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Gus Ramos, The Wolverine: Film Room: Breaking Down Michigan's 2020 Defensive Signees
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: A Michigan Recruiting Letter To Santa
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Tom Lemming Talks Michigan Coaches On Recruiting Trail, Green-Warren & More
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Hunter Dickinson Talks Michigan Pledge, More
• Mitch Stacy, AP Sports: Online Classes Keep Football Players Out Of Academic Fray
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook