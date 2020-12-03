TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 3

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 3
Tweets Of The Day
Jace!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3Ask95wxsj— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) December 3, 2020
Warde Manuel rips @KirkHerbstreit's comments: "We're the winningest program for a reason because we play whoever is in front of us. The only way we want to keep anybody from moving on is to beat them on the fields of play."https://t.co/v9K3NPO2i3— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 2, 2020
Annnnnnd I’m sure the page has been turned to Ohio State prep for Jim Harbaugh & co.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 2, 2020
It’s kinda sorta Michigan-Ohio State week. Let’s go!
Led by 21 points from Isaiah Livers & a 12 point, 11 rebound double-double from Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines took down Ball State, 84-65, at Crisler Center#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/sUh7pKYz6g— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 3, 2020
Freshman @H_Dickinson24 continues to be a big performer off the bench with his first career double-double!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/nZM5CtQtAm— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 3, 2020
SOURCE: This weekend's game with Maryland will be canceled. We expect an announcement soon from U-M.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 2, 2020
SOURCES: No decision made on Michigan - Ohio State game yet.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 2, 2020
Great work @CZach23! Your hard work and dedication is paying off. https://t.co/LLDow3RX7b— Buffalo Wings & Rings (@BWRkm) December 3, 2020
Come for the analysis of tonight's win over Ball State. Stay for @JuwanHoward's reaction to @jaceh0ward's collegiate debut at the 15:30 mark. #GoBlue https://t.co/mZaolCOyLc— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) December 3, 2020
If Livers hits the mid range like he has been tonight and attacks the rim like this he has a shot at the next level. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HVyrJ2tPfF— Matt Burns (@Burnsy381) December 3, 2020
Good rule -- wait about 10-20 seconds before diagnosing any Franz Wagner injury. Anytime he goes down it looks like he's been shot by a grenade launcher. Most time, he pops up a few moments later.— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) December 3, 2020
Michigan rolls with the same starting five as the first two games https://t.co/9zmsSTzgbR— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 2, 2020
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Warde Manuel Rips Kirk Herbstreit's 'Ridiculous And Sad' Comments On U-M
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Lots Of Pieces — Now How Do They Fit?
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Takes Down Ball State, 84-65, At Crisler Center
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: JJ McCarthy On National HS Quarterback Of The Year Award Watch List
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Pulls Away To Beat Ball State
