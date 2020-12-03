 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 3
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 3

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"To insinuate that, to say something other than that is a statement by a fool. It is something that is — I can't tell you how embarrassed I am for the Big Ten conference to have one of their representatives who played this game to say that about any team in this conference and to say it about college football and the student-athletes around this country who are trying to play games during a pandemic is ridiculous and sad."
— Michigan AD Warde Manuel on Kirk Herbstreit's comments

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Warde Manuel Rips Kirk Herbstreit's 'Ridiculous And Sad' Comments On U-M

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Lots Of Pieces — Now How Do They Fit?

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Takes Down Ball State, 84-65, At Crisler Center

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: JJ McCarthy On National HS Quarterback Of The Year Award Watch List

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Pulls Away To Beat Ball State

