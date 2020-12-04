The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 4
Tweets of the day
Just in case ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 3, 2020
here are our updates
Dec. 13 vs. Penn State ⤵️
2 pm on @BigTenNetwork
🎅 🎄 Dec. 25 at Nebraska ⤵️
5 pm CT on @BigTenNetwork
🎉⌛ Dec. 31 at Maryland ⤵️
7 pm on ESPN2
Other 📺 details ⬇️
Schedule | https://t.co/XXyqVQFwAl#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/kcca3JoXFJ
ICYMI ... 〽️🏀 defeated Ball State 84-65 however it was more about the challenge the Wolverines set for themselves ... find out why by rolling the 🎥 from @EdUofM & @mgobluetv #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1rVn1Ko0rj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 3, 2020
〽️🏀Congrats to our guy @JaronFaulds on his first bucket of the season! @umichbball @MaizeRageUM #goblue pic.twitter.com/KOseOeXNsz— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) December 3, 2020
Highest-graded rookie OL since 2006:— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 3, 2020
1. Sebastian Vollmer ('09) - 90.6
2. Jake Long ('08) - 88.2
3. Michael Onwenu ('20) - 87.5 pic.twitter.com/Rp7y6CiD2B
Tom Brady https://t.co/Lljeu2Xgyg— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 3, 2020
A fast start for @umichhockey propels Wolverines past the Nittany Lions in series opener. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yvPi0A7Dvt— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) December 3, 2020
What are the keys to the game tonight as Michigan takes on Penn State? Coach Pearson says better breakouts and pucks on net.#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/e3Z0NPdI3O— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 3, 2020
Love you guys. God bless https://t.co/tLxKtwhLtH— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) December 4, 2020
I am finally going home tonight! thank you so much mott hospital!— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) December 4, 2020
🔹🔸CAP AWARD🔸🔹— Aquinas Football (@STA_Football) December 3, 2020
Josh Sauickie @JSauickie2021
Jaydon Hood @JaydonHood_7
Jaden McBurrows @Mcburrows_Jaden
🔸Character
🔹Attitude
🔸Performance #YouGoWeGo pic.twitter.com/sfIcovtHpM
Michigan (@TheWolverineMag) LB commit Jaydon Hood @JaydonHood_7 is No. 223 in the new #Rivals250 after previously being unranked nationally.— Rivals (@Rivals) December 3, 2020
Get @rivalsmike’s take on the new rankings here: https://t.co/tikT1RgET3
See the full Rivals250 here: https://t.co/BE9B5G56s1 pic.twitter.com/iumnXvGW6d
Leaving South Bend with a dub. #goblue pic.twitter.com/6Jrs3sk4U0— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 4, 2020
It's #Gameday in South Bend!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 3, 2020
📺 (ACC Network): https://t.co/fQ4LLvbLbw
📻 (WLBY 1290 AM): https://t.co/SYs1RJFrjb
📊: https://t.co/4UusLl3dFy
Hail From Home: https://t.co/jhD6Alk9ve#goblue pic.twitter.com/PQ0ZyrhaIs
NASA is renewing its investment in U-M's Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System research project, which is designed to advance hurricane forecasting and is proving to help solve issues on land. https://t.co/uQWeRZGQgW— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 3, 2020
Blessed to receive an Offer from The University of Michigan 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/p1q4eSqxdz— Knijeah Harris⁷⁷ (@knijeah) December 3, 2020
#TBT: In 2014, Dylan Bosch won the NCAA title in the 200y FL in 1:39.33, which at the time made him the new NCAA, US Open, meet and pool record-holder.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) December 3, 2020
Dylan was a 13x All-American and 11x Big Ten champion, and swam for South Africa at the 2016 Olympics. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kHRmjNGdFA
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort (ITF), Part 1: What's Next for Michigan Football?
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: U-M's Cancellation Against Maryland, the Rest of the Season and More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: How Quickly Will Michigan Football Return to Practice, Games?
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Maintaining Solid '21 Recruiting Class, Despite On-Field Struggles
• Brad Rudner, MGoBlue.com: Daley Q&A: Fall Training Recap, Team Preview, Potential Spring Season
