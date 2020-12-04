 The Michigan Wolverines' football game against Maryland was has been canceled, & the OSU showdown is in jeopardy.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I feel like people are afraid to say what they think these days."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter last night

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort (ITF), Part 1: What's Next for Michigan Football?

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: U-M's Cancellation Against Maryland, the Rest of the Season and More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: How Quickly Will Michigan Football Return to Practice, Games?

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Maintaining Solid '21 Recruiting Class, Despite On-Field Struggles

• Brad Rudner, MGoBlue.com: Daley Q&A: Fall Training Recap, Team Preview, Potential Spring Season

