#TBT: In 2014, Dylan Bosch won the NCAA title in the 200y FL in 1:39.33, which at the time made him the new NCAA, US Open, meet and pool record-holder.



Dylan was a 13x All-American and 11x Big Ten champion, and swam for South Africa at the 2016 Olympics. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kHRmjNGdFA