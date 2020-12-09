TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 9

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 9
Tweets Of The Day
354 days..😤— Gabriel Newburg (@Gabe_Newburg) December 9, 2020
“Coach Jim said he would be fired up to have me and that I could be a person to change the culture.”— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 9, 2020
Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan Ahead Of Decision #GoBlue https://t.co/aGd8Vt7KS0 pic.twitter.com/H8K6z4MWLq
While I’m tweeting for the night... 315x1 to end the night〽️ #GoBlueForever @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/1UxaQ0zGOj— Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) December 9, 2020
Thank you @Rivals for the 4⭐️ rating🙌🏼 Only up from here〽️🤞🏼 #GoBlue #235lbs pic.twitter.com/FfjlOkYfxd— Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) December 8, 2020
Warde Manuel, after being asked if he's worried about negative recruiting since Jim Harbaugh only has one year left on his deal: “That’s not unique. Negative recruiting occurs all the time. All the time. I’ll let it at that.”— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 8, 2020
Two of the most historic college football programs are scheduled to face off this weekend 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/Rn7tVKhbJW— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 8, 2020
The Big10 thumping the ACC— Coach Q. (@coachq7) December 9, 2020
Gimme 2 hungry dogs over 100 sheep & we will pave our own way!— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) December 8, 2020
Agree with this 💯. Go Blue〽️〽️ https://t.co/0Jw3l2Yc0O— Mark Martin (@MLMartinAB12) December 9, 2020
[Thinking] #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/kcxiaLMHCy— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) December 9, 2020
Control what you can control!— 🌹Mike McCray II🌹 (@CoachMcCray9) December 9, 2020
It's weird, but I'd say the vast majority of angry, skeptical responses about UM cancelling OSU game are from MSU people. Way, way more than from Buckeyes. Huh. That's odd.— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) December 8, 2020
Friendly reminder that these are the people accusing Michigan of faking COVID-19 -- something I'm assuming most of their fanbase doesn't even think exists. pic.twitter.com/Jlb9CGMKtp— Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 8, 2020
Ohio State fans explaining why a 5-0 OSU should get into the CFP pic.twitter.com/8XyESOIHMd— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 8, 2020
Here for this 👀 https://t.co/yDfhzyXKTw— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) December 8, 2020
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel On Two Commits That Won't Sign Early
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan Ahead Of Decision
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Big Ten Threshold Was Not Hit, But Michigan's COVID Cases Continue To Rise
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Contract Talk Slated For 'End Of Season'
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Warde Manuel Talks Ohio State Cancellation — 'Not An Easy Outcome To Take'
