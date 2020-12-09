 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 9
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 9

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

“Coach Jim said he would be fired up to have me and that I could be a person to change the culture.”
— Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards on Jim Harbaugh
EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel On Two Commits That Won't Sign Early

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan Ahead Of Decision

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Big Ten Threshold Was Not Hit, But Michigan's COVID Cases Continue To Rise

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Contract Talk Slated For 'End Of Season'

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Warde Manuel Talks Ohio State Cancellation — 'Not An Easy Outcome To Take'

