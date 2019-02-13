Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 13

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
U64icjfqmxebl7zdtfbk
Charles Matthews scored 24 points in the loss to Penn State.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I haven’t been thrown out of a game since 1978-79."
— Michigan head coach John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Strange Night In Happy Valley

• Andrew Hussey, Instant Recap: Penn State Defeats Michigan 75-69

• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh, Zach Charbonnet's Father Go In-Depth On The Freshman RB

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Names To Watch From Best Of The Midwest

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Matthews (Finally) Marvels From Midrange

• Jacey Zembal, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: 2020 Zach Loveday High On U-M

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: 2019 Lester Quinones Talks U-M

• Brandon Brown, ITF EXTRA: A Couple Of Tidbits From The Best Of The Midwest Camp

• Austin Fox, Syracuse Writer Explains What Michigan Is Getting In New Analyst Pat Perles

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Michigan stumbles against last-place Penn State, Beilein ejected

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}