The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 13
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Penn State 75, Michigan 69@1CMatthews records his fifth 20-point game, scoring 24 for the Maize and Blue and pulls down 6 rebounds.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/P4GjJ5NA7k— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 13, 2019
"I haven't been thrown out of a game since (1978-79). That's about 20 years before most of you were born."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 13, 2019
- John Beilein took questions about his ejection following No. 6 Michigan's loss to Penn State: pic.twitter.com/EyPIyTChJ2
.@1CMatthews recorded his fifth 20-point game of the season, scoring a team-best 24 points.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qoi5JKTIus— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 13, 2019
Poole also recorded a double-digit scoring effort, his 18th of the season, netting 17 points on the night against the Nittany Lions.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/gZKDs0OWoo— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 13, 2019
Make your Thursday plans now and join us when we host Indiana at 7 p.m.! #goblue pic.twitter.com/4lzWzOin5u— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 12, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Strange Night In Happy Valley
• Andrew Hussey, Instant Recap: Penn State Defeats Michigan 75-69
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh, Zach Charbonnet's Father Go In-Depth On The Freshman RB
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Names To Watch From Best Of The Midwest
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: Matthews (Finally) Marvels From Midrange
• Jacey Zembal, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: 2020 Zach Loveday High On U-M
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: 2019 Lester Quinones Talks U-M
• Brandon Brown, ITF EXTRA: A Couple Of Tidbits From The Best Of The Midwest Camp
• Austin Fox, Syracuse Writer Explains What Michigan Is Getting In New Analyst Pat Perles
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Michigan stumbles against last-place Penn State, Beilein ejected
---
