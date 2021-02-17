TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 17

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 17
Tweets Of The Day
A lot of guys that are talented, they rest on their giftedness. Not Will Tschetter. He looks to raise his talent up to the next level. @tigerbbask @WhosNextHS @umichbball @JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/jceYr6McIC— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) February 16, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan! pic.twitter.com/eh9CtbK1qj— Donovan Clingan (@clingan_donovan) February 17, 2021
Rivalry win ✔️#goblue pic.twitter.com/ODFf7BZVtJ— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 16, 2021
Roll the tape. #goblue pic.twitter.com/o8zSMTptkd— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 17, 2021
Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico, after the win over MSU Tuesday night, shared how “disrespected” the program feels after not being included in the first top-16 early tournament reveal Monday. UM is No. 11 and 12-1. Had six games postponed during UM pause ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AdQWglvF6W— angelique (@chengelis) February 17, 2021
#CreatingMonsters #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/OPGF6vt7tl— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) February 16, 2021
Highest-graded rookie OL:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 16, 2021
1. Tristan Wirfs - 84.5
2. Michael Onwenu - 84.3
3. Mekhi Becton - 74.3
4. Damien Lewis - 71.2 pic.twitter.com/Jg8QF3cRBd
Former teammates goin at it. This is such a Moe play lol https://t.co/usKcZYXaqg— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 16, 2021
#OTD in 2017, @umichbball was looking for that signature win.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 16, 2021
It got it in beating No. 11 Wisconsin, 64-58, behind @moritz_weasley's 21 points. 〽
The win, its first over a ranked team, helped set the stage for a memorable postseason run. pic.twitter.com/48h9dF1767
Quote Of The Day
Headline Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Roundtable: Spring Football, Hoops Likely Finish, More
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Steve Pikiell Previews Challenge Of Playing Michigan: 'They Have Pros'
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Inside Rayshaun Benny's Flip To Michigan: 'It Feels Like Home'
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Versatile DL George Rooks Has 'The Motor & Pedigree' To Be Great At U-M
• Jeff Borzello, ESPN: College Basketball Power Rankings: Michigan is back, and a rough week for the SEC
---
