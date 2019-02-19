The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 19
Tweets of the Day:
This week in the polls ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/FSFWsPkuMU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 18, 2019
Exciting new podcast coming tomorrow. We talk w/ new QBs coach Ben McDaniels & Gary McNamara (dad of @Cademac_12) for our 3rd installment of "Lucky Sports Parents." Plus @CoachJim4UM mentions the spring game (Apr 13 at 5pm) & an event at the stadium on Apr 6 (practice & FanFest?)— The Harbaughs' Podcast (@AEDPodcast) February 18, 2019
Crack 2,000 points and make the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll! Congrats to @halthome30! https://t.co/n2AbY4TzVM #goblue pic.twitter.com/QPewihg7N1— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 18, 2019
"Everything that they do well is because of @Xaviersimpson3 on the floor."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 18, 2019
- @BTNJonCrispin, on @umichbball's star PG pic.twitter.com/6rcTEJOLbR
.@nazhillmon, @daniellerauchy, @emilykiser_, @amydilk and @PSmeenge give an inside look at how last week's viral video happened! #goblue pic.twitter.com/onBbiLKm5C— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 18, 2019
On #PresidentsDay, we celebrate @UMichFootball alum and 38th POTUS, Gerald Ford. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VgvPdyvJtZ— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 18, 2019
@UMichFootball is in for a special trip this Spring. Looking forward to an educational experience and some quality team bonding before the 2019 season! #MichiganDifference #GoBlue 🇺🇸〽️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZcjMfuHUgp— Mark (@MarkTaurisani) February 18, 2019
2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣! #GoBlue x @halthome30 https://t.co/aBfLaGcvEh— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 18, 2019
GAME-WINNER! @UMichWLAX's Molly Garrett secured the victory for the Maize and Blue with this double-overtime goal as U-M improved to 4-0 and are off to the best start in program history.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4ZseG9viNi— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 18, 2019
Can’t wait to host the B1G Indoor T&F Championships this weekend! #GoBlue https://t.co/v8dGYwCUbR— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 18, 2019
It was a week to remember for several of our teams, including @UMichWLAX’s 2OT win and 4-0 start.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 19, 2019
THIS MICHIGAN OF OURS » https://t.co/0vck6SjMF3#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1gE03oUdGf
How about this for a little #MondayMotivation? #GoBlue x @benchmason42 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/h2xYylfngv— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 18, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Michigan's Defense, Zavier Simpson Continue To Post Incredible Statistics
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Is Purdue In The Big Ten Driver's Seat?
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Blake Corum Enjoys U-M Visit
• Austin Fox, A Look Back At U-M's February 'Slumps,' & The March Success That Has Ensued
• Mike Ferrell, Best 1-2 Punch in 2019: Defensive linemen
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Why Michigan and Michigan State will split the Big Ten regular season title
---
