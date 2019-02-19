Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-19 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 19

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
W9xy2vtcer7nxizgnfe5
Michigan fell to No. 7 in the latest AP poll.
USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"We had some really good conversations and talked about how they could use me. We have a good relationship and I believe I could really fit in with their style"
— 2020 running back Blake Corum

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Michigan's Defense, Zavier Simpson Continue To Post Incredible Statistics

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll

Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Is Purdue In The Big Ten Driver's Seat?

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Blake Corum Enjoys U-M Visit

• Austin Fox, A Look Back At U-M's February 'Slumps,' & The March Success That Has Ensued

• Mike Ferrell, Best 1-2 Punch in 2019: Defensive linemen

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Why Michigan and Michigan State will split the Big Ten regular season title

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}