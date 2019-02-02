The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 2
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Iowa 74, Michigan 59— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 2, 2019
The Wolverines are back in action Tuesday, Feb. 5 when they travel to Rutgers.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LO7ZAnXnvu
February 2, 2019
Freshman @_iggy_braz and sophomore Jordan Poole each scored a team-best 16 points on the night.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/bD5Wxm72db— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 2, 2019
Highlights at Iowa ⤵️https://t.co/GG8LwATi4B— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 2, 2019
Huge win at home! #goblue pic.twitter.com/UJDdC28PYY— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 1, 2019
#FlashbackFriday: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr. as a Michigan Wolverine. #GoBlue | #ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/NIiutEFcf5— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 1, 2019
Great way to start the weekend! 💪— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 1, 2019
Check out highlights from this afternoon's win against No. 13 Iowa ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aIZTQzMiwn
Michigan takes down Cornell, 4-1https://t.co/XJZru7yCGF #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wRjuMI66eb— Michigan Tennis (@umichtennis) February 2, 2019
〽️ichigan Victory! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xAde9B83ex— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 2, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Another Clunker In Iowa City
• Andrew Hussey, Instant Recap: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To Iowa 74-59
• Austin Fox, A Comparison Of U-M's Recent Achievements To The Rest Of Basketball's Elite
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Player Comparison: JD Johnson And Dylan McCaffrey
• Austin Fox, Draft Analyst Breaks Down Outlook For U-M's Top Defensive NFL Prospects
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Kicker & Long Snapper Commit To U-M As PWOs
---
