Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 21

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Tf8cspuvlrqoxqvhxevd
Freshman point guard David DeJulius is looking to fill a key backup role.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Zavier is the best thing that has ever happened to my game"
— David DeJulius

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Seeks An Outlier

• Austin Fox, DeJulius Was Most Pleased With His Defensive Effort From Saturday's Win

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls In Power Rankings

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Antonio Johnson Offered, Building With U-M

• Austin Fox, Several 2019 Signees Recall Recruiting Process, Talk U-M Excitement, More

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Charbonnet Learning, Recovering From Surgery

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Rylie Mills A Priority For U-M

• Micheal Ronsenberg, Sports Illustrated: The Z Factor: Zavier Simpson Has Michigan Playing Gritty and Pretty

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}