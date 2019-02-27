The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 27
Tweets of the Day:
Rashan Gary is looking to make some serious moves this week in Indy.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 26, 2019
The #NFLCombine airs live on @nflnetwork on March 1-4. #GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue // @RashanAGary pic.twitter.com/pWaMn5T5zM
Better today than we were yesterday.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 26, 2019
And we’ll be better tomorrow than we are today. #GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/Qd2GwlclKo
Undefeated Michigan climbs three spots to 18th in the latest @NCBWA top-25 poll. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yjMaeyIfqK— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 26, 2019
👀 #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/yoMfrxLJl4— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 26, 2019
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association @NCBWA has named Michigan's Tommy Henry as its National Pitcher of the Week. The Wolverines are 6-0 & ranked in every top-25 poll #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GXWPI8j8Mq— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 26, 2019
Thomas Dillard of @OleMissBSB and Tommy Henry of @umichbaseball are our Division I National Players of the Week https://t.co/RBf1nmNA3H pic.twitter.com/ZzkhcxFRRY— NCBWA (@NCBWA) February 26, 2019
The former @umichbball star has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games. https://t.co/LC271IDUAx— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 26, 2019
🗓️ Mark your calendars with this week's events! 🗓️#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/ZFtyxOxPEa— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 26, 2019
𝙒𝙊𝙇𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙄𝙉𝙀𝙎 𝙒𝙄𝙉‼️— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) February 26, 2019
FINAL: No. 20 Michigan 12, No. 9 Denver 10@AdrianaPendino and Stewart record hat tricks, while Kirby scores the game-winner against the No. 9 Pioneers! The Wolverines are now 6-0.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/IQaFqqhAC7
Don't look now but @UMichWLAX is still UNDEFEATED! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZsMgDxABxy— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 27, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, By The Numbers: What Went Wrong Against Michigan State
• Austin Fox, Harbaugh Talks South Africa, Transfer Portal & More On This Week's Podcast
• Chris Balas, Hoops Recruiting: Updated 2020 Hot Board, Part I - Pledges and Offerees
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach - 'Mazzccua Is Just Scratching Surface'
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: NBA Wolverines–LeVert Returns To Form, Robinson Starts
• Austin Fox, NFL Combine Preview: 6 Wolverines Will Attempt To Boost Their Draft Stock
• Andrew Hussey, Devin Bush Jr. Talks NFL Combine On Adam Schefter Podcast
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: The Latest On 2020 Scooby Johnson
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Miles Fleming Enjoyed U-M Visit
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football: Daxton Hill adds speed, but secondary questions remain
---
