The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 5
Tweets of the Day:
This week in the polls ... #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/X6r4WyrHeL— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 4, 2019
Head coach John Beilein on playing at Rutgers and the tough games every time they play them ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yO3uaECDsZ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 4, 2019
.@EdUofM sits down with @saddiwashington to talk about leading the team in Spain, his messages when he addresses the team before each game and his career aspirations.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/M4NoBvsli4— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 4, 2019
University of Michigan athletics reports $195.8 million in operating revenue, $183.4 million in operating expenses for FY18. Also reports transferring $9.3 million to the university.— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) February 4, 2019
Dallas! Excited to join this organization and start a new chapter here. Let’s get it ! pic.twitter.com/PiBn7zVelK— Trey Burke (@TreyBurke) February 5, 2019
Soak it in, 🐐. #GoBlue x #ProBlue (📷: USATSI) pic.twitter.com/PN8baboCdU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 4, 2019
ICYMI: Ty Law will become the NINTH individual with ties to U-M to receive the prestigious honor of selection into the @ProFootballHOF.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 4, 2019
Congrats, @OfficialTyLaw!
* It was a good weekend for Wolverines on the @Patriots. 🙌#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/lJ5bcPMhkl
One for the other hand. #GoBlue x #ProBlue— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 4, 2019
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/wplt3dl6dT
Find all your Maize gear because we are having a 𝑴𝑨𝑰𝒁𝑬 𝑶𝑼𝑻 at Crisler against MSU (2/24) to honor the 1989 Championship team!#GoBlue | #WearMaize 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/kxwstMemr3— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 4, 2019
To kick start second semester, students from @UMichAthletics spent time planning for their financial futures. pic.twitter.com/LTjqljHu8v— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 4, 2019
Attending Friday's game? Make sure to get to your seats early (7:15) for the crowd-led National Anthem!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 4, 2019
Also, the first 2,500 fans will receive these dope 2000's night posters!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gUvIeGCxv6
Check out the preview right now as the team gets ready to take off for Rutgers ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lBAOcG7pQ4— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 4, 2019
Congrats to @nazhillmon on winning her fourth weekly honor from the Big Ten! https://t.co/n2AbY4TzVM #goblue pic.twitter.com/MvuyzJOTpb— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 4, 2019
ICYMI, check out the highlights from yesterday’s 76-70 win at Wisconsin. #goblue pic.twitter.com/MxRF5XFsEe— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 4, 2019
Hillmon averaged 14.0 ppg and 6.0 rpg with a .579 FG% in the #Wolverines two #B1GWBBall victories last week— Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) February 4, 2019
.@amydilk sees angles no one else can. Easy two down low for @nazhillmon. #goblue #roomies pic.twitter.com/V6j8XhQC2g— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 4, 2019
Quote of the Day:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Talks Two-Foul Rule (Again)
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Looks To Rebound Against Rutgers
• Austin Fox, Defensive Clinic Against OSU Gives U-M 2nd Best Scoring Defense In CBB
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Report: CMU Defensive End Transfer Visits U-M
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M To Be A Top Contender For Jaylin Davies
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll
• Austin Fox, Final NFL Wolverines Update: Brady, Patriots Are Bowl Super Champs Again
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: John Beilein holding Michigan accountable as it re-centers itself
---
