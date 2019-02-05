Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 5

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Junior point guard Zavier Simpson is averaging 9.0 points per game.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"We had six minutes with our starting lineup on the floor, self-inflicted"
— Michigan head coach John Beilein on Iowa loss

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein Talks Two-Foul Rule (Again)

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Looks To Rebound Against Rutgers

• Austin Fox, Defensive Clinic Against OSU Gives U-M 2nd Best Scoring Defense In CBB

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football Report: CMU Defensive End Transfer Visits U-M

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M To Be A Top Contender For Jaylin Davies

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll

• Austin Fox, Final NFL Wolverines Update: Brady, Patriots Are Bowl Super Champs Again

• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: John Beilein holding Michigan accountable as it re-centers itself

