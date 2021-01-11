 EJ Holland was on hand to watch Michigan Wolverines football targets and commits yesterday.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-11 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 11

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I don’t think it really matters where he’s committed to before he plays in the G-League."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter, responding to a comment that saw someone joke about Ypsilanti five-star small forward and MSU pledge Emoni Bates potentially flipping to Michigan
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan RB Signee Donovan Edwards Runs Wild in Playoff win

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Frankie Collins 'Best Player on the Court' in Showdown With Emoni Bates

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Signees Have 'Amazing' Experience at Pylon All-American Game

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Thoughts on Michigan Signee Donovan Edwards, Targets From West Bloomfield

• Mike Triplett, ESPN: Matchup for the Ages: Saints, Drew Brees Will Host Buccaneers, Tom Brady

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}