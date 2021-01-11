The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 11
Tweets of the day
Michigan in the house #GoBlue https://t.co/fuTDB1v9T2— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) January 10, 2021
I don’t think it really matters where he’s committed to before he plays in the G-League https://t.co/mef1NJYKgZ— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 11, 2021
College Basketball. Where the unexpected becomes the ordinary.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 11, 2021
How Romo gets in ahead of NCAA record-setting QB Rick Leach is beyond comprehension to me! Such a travesty that Leach is not in. Right this wrong, people. pic.twitter.com/bJuDMHuxAp— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) January 11, 2021
Kept it rolling.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 10, 2021
9-0. #goblue pic.twitter.com/Sk0omaBO3r
Casual. @nazhillmon #goblue pic.twitter.com/g510jzWFM2— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 10, 2021
Five-star Michigan target Domani Jackson(@domanijackson1) working safety today. Makes the stop here. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RC48DHWl0G— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 10, 2021
Five-star Michigan DB target Domani Jackson (@domanijackson1) almost comes away with the INT here. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/plT9QjxCrM— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 10, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) is heating up 👀 #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/SednNlDwCx— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 10, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) adds the conversion #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/35aSm4rDpL— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 10, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) gets the scoring started for @BOOMfootball at @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/am5qkBPlg3— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 10, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan RB target Raleek Brown (@raleek2) continues to make big plays @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Yed6xtrmHK— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 10, 2021
Rivals250 WR Sam M’Bake (@mbakesam1) having a really nice @Pylon7on7 tourney. Had a call with Jim Harbaugh a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/Be0u2sI4bq— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 10, 2021
133: Medley tacks on two more takedowns in the second, including a head in the hole at the buzzer to take a 9-4 lead, 2:14 RT into the third. Maryland starts down.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 10, 2021
133: Medley leads, 4-3, after the first period with 1:35 RT. Gave up the first takedown, but scored immediate reversal and on a late head in the hole. He'll start down in the second.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 10, 2021
Next up, at 133 pounds, Jack Medley vs Jackson Cockrell.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 10, 2021
125: Ragusin breaks it open in the third with a reversal and four-point tilt. He beats Sandoval, 9-1, for his second bonus win in as many collegiate matches.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 10, 2021
Michigan 4, Maryland 0 pic.twitter.com/J3nhZJLtiD
125: Ragusin up, 2-1, after Maryland's escape in the second. He'll start down in the third.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 10, 2021
125: Ragusin leads 2-0 after the first on a hard snap and slide by early. Rode out the period (2:46 RT). Maryland starts down in the second.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 10, 2021
Underway. Opening weight is 125 pounds, Dylan Ragusin vs King Sandoval.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 10, 2021
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan RB Signee Donovan Edwards Runs Wild in Playoff win
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Frankie Collins 'Best Player on the Court' in Showdown With Emoni Bates
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Signees Have 'Amazing' Experience at Pylon All-American Game
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Thoughts on Michigan Signee Donovan Edwards, Targets From West Bloomfield
• Mike Triplett, ESPN: Matchup for the Ages: Saints, Drew Brees Will Host Buccaneers, Tom Brady
