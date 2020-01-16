The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 16
Michigan on TV
What: Wolverines at Wisconsin
Sport: Women's Basketball
When: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: BTN+ (Stream)
Tweets of the day
Learned a lot from this man. Thanks for everything coach! pic.twitter.com/VIMnMseUiz— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) January 15, 2020
Another interesting hire for Brian Flores from the college ranks: The #Dolphins are hiring #Michigan LBs coach Anthony Campanile for a position coach job on the defense, source said. He was Boston College’s co-DC in 2018.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2020
Brotherhood. Back at it this weekend as we head to Iowa.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Zxr8ZbiMFY— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 15, 2020
Here are a few pics from our game against DeMatha on Monday! #EyeStreetHoops pic.twitter.com/ezPh2rdFdA— Steve Turner (@GonzagaHoops) January 15, 2020
“Josh Christopher Cheering Section”— tre bravo 📸 (@trebrav0) January 14, 2020
featuring 2× NBA champion, 2× NBA Finals MVP, 4× NBA Scoring champion, 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant 💯 pic.twitter.com/Aox9FHKngu
Big pass breakup from @UMichFootball DB Lavert Hill. pic.twitter.com/x9udpPvqe3— PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 13, 2020
We can grow from how we choose to respond. pic.twitter.com/HyMUZuV1NI— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) January 15, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Karsch From The Sidelines, Part II - Alabama
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Terrance Williams' Coach Talks Recruitment, Juwan Howard, More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Dwumfour's Transfer, & Its Impact On U-M's 2020 Defensive Tackle Situation
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Ohio WR Kaden Saunders Talks Michigan, Fall Visit
• Andrew Kahn, MLive: If Juwan Howard Wants A Spark For Michigan Basketball, He Has Options
---
