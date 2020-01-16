News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 16

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan on TV

What: Wolverines at Wisconsin

Sport: Women's Basketball

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: BTN+ (Stream)

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"If we approach things with the growth mindset, we can use the adversity we experience today as an opportunity to grow, as an opportunity to get better."
— Former Michigan basketball player turned motivational speaker, Austin Hatch

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Karsch From The Sidelines, Part II - Alabama

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Terrance Williams' Coach Talks Recruitment, Juwan Howard, More

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Dwumfour's Transfer, & Its Impact On U-M's 2020 Defensive Tackle Situation

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Ohio WR Kaden Saunders Talks Michigan, Fall Visit

Andrew Kahn, MLive: If Juwan Howard Wants A Spark For Michigan Basketball, He Has Options

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}