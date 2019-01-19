The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 19
Tweets of the Day:
Rivalry Win. ✔ #GoBlue #BeatState pic.twitter.com/jVIfWZBHM5— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 19, 2019
We have officially 𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏 the remainder of the season as we just got word that our Tuesday night game against Minnesota is now sold out ‼️— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 18, 2019
The sellout marks 15 consecutive to end the season. Thank you 〽️ nation!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/PM88PFnZFS
It's all about balance. ..— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 18, 2019
Coach Beilein on the balance he hopes this year's team has:#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/pey1UqZe4f
Hear everything head coach John Beilein had to say heading into tomorrow's game against Wisconsin ⤵️https://t.co/TyP1op0jyZ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 18, 2019
🛫 wheels up to Wisconsin! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/CuYAbs57fK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 18, 2019
No. 5 @umichwrestling takes tonight's meet vs. Michigan State, 30-10.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 19, 2019
Hear from No.1 Stevan Micic (133lbs) about the win and the season moving forward. #GoBlue #BeatState pic.twitter.com/hn6KbQyX2x
Post-Match Bormet. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/68E2Q1Gsg8— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 19, 2019
Some greats shots tonight from our buddy, @SJanickiPhoto. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5XruqDzgNo— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 19, 2019
Congrats, Coach!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 18, 2019
Red Berenson to receive the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) John MacInnes Award! #ThankYouRed // #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JQ4vzfQSZK
Happy #NationalMichiganDay! #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/cQ1aOevVSB— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 18, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Beilein- ‘It’s The Team, Not The Venue’
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Ignas Brazdeikis Would Love To Play Duke
• Austin Fox, Michigan Is Getting An 'Absolute Steal' In Anthony Campanile, Per BC Writer
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Wisconsin Preview
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting-2019 Signees Bajema, Wilson Shine
---
