We have officially 𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏 the remainder of the season as we just got word that our Tuesday night game against Minnesota is now sold out ‼️



The sellout marks 15 consecutive to end the season. Thank you 〽️ nation!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/PM88PFnZFS