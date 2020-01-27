“It was predictable that Uche would be a standout in one-on-one’s because of his explosive speed to undress blockers in space. But it was the way he progressed throughout the week dropping into coverage and playing the run that really left a lasting impression. Uche had a money-making week."

— The Athletic's Dane Brugler on Sunday, tabbing Josh Uche as one of the players who 'made money' for his Senior Bowl performance this weekend.