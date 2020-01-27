News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It was predictable that Uche would be a standout in one-on-one’s because of his explosive speed to undress blockers in space. But it was the way he progressed throughout the week dropping into coverage and playing the run that really left a lasting impression. Uche had a money-making week."
— The Athletic's Dane Brugler on Sunday, tabbing Josh Uche as one of the players who 'made money' for his Senior Bowl performance this weekend.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Uche 'Made Money' at the Senior Bowl, Patterson met With Negative Reviews

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Makes big Impression on Four-Star OL Caleb Tiernan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: In the Trenches With Doug Skene — Alabama

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 LB Jamari Buddin on Michigan Visit, Brian Jean-Mary

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Breaking Down Shea Patterson, Josh Uche at Senior Bowl

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}