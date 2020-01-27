The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 27
Tweets of the day
"My job is to keep coaching them up and keep believing in this group, and keep this group connected." pic.twitter.com/nrsXLNowTU— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 26, 2020
NICO x RONNIE. 🔥🔥@lbg_nico7 x @Ronnieb_8 pic.twitter.com/Q9pUfG9Dh4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 26, 2020
When a boy meets his favorite Michigan Basketball player! Such a special moment. 💛💙💛💙🏀🏀. #goblue @jteske92 @umichbball @leslydossett pic.twitter.com/FLgfR5d7v3— Jocelyn Greene (@MommyCanLift) January 26, 2020
January 27, 2020 Happy Birthday Anniversary Alfred J. Julian - https://t.co/cnjdWHvLQ2 pic.twitter.com/LIek6vnhTi— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 27, 2020
Third grader Henry Boyer, of Howell, Michigan, was so blown away by the University of Michigan marching band that he wrote a letter to them saying how he'd love to sign up someday – approximately in 2029. @SteveHartmanCBS reports. https://t.co/rpX4jcnw09 pic.twitter.com/BFYzP4mOoE— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 26, 2020
Coach Pearson on tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/0gD7TTy6uK— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 26, 2020
Nick Pastujov after tonight’s exhibition game pic.twitter.com/qASQIVdvpv— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 26, 2020
Johnny Beecher after tonight’s loss to USA U-19 pic.twitter.com/vWEtcFXy3R— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 26, 2020
Congratulations Pacific - We never had a doubt!#sticktaps to Quinn Hughes and Max Pacioretty#ProBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/k9bbTsfuCf— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 26, 2020
Join me family🤞🏼〽️🐐 https://t.co/ZOzMFsZZCe— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) January 26, 2020
Ondrej Styler won the final match in a third-set tiebreaker to give @umichtennis a 4-3 win over Ole Miss in the ITA Kick-Off.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 26, 2020
With the win, Michigan advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship! #GoBlue » https://t.co/FAKYJ7tlnC pic.twitter.com/h5x8O4w05C
Michigan DB target Alijah Clark (@cinco_agent) with a big PBU late in the game #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/FN17d3Ba2Q— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 26, 2020
Four-star Michigan CB target Darian Chestnut (@ballgame_duce) showing his versatility. Scores his second TD of the game. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/5nAoi0xlg0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 26, 2020
Four-star CB and top Michigan target Markevious Brown (@Brown27Mark) with the PBU #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/PIRgiKu1hI— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 26, 2020
Four-star CB and recent Michigan offer Darian Chestnut (@ballgame_duce) is a baller. Great INT here. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/n4TbFBlVAp— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 26, 2020
ROAD TRIP FINALE IN ILLINOIS!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 26, 2020
🆚 Illinois
⏰ 1:00 PM CT
📍 Champaign, IL
📺 » https://t.co/Wz4HeEOH04
📊 » https://t.co/fvJgkY3Ir6 pic.twitter.com/LTX9pvLX1K
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Uche 'Made Money' at the Senior Bowl, Patterson met With Negative Reviews
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Makes big Impression on Four-Star OL Caleb Tiernan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: In the Trenches With Doug Skene — Alabama
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 LB Jamari Buddin on Michigan Visit, Brian Jean-Mary
• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Breaking Down Shea Patterson, Josh Uche at Senior Bowl
