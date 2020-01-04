The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 4
Tweets of the day
“I have one year left of eligibility, and the number 25 jersey is coming out of retirement.”— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 4, 2020
Juwan Howard is going to suit up Sunday for Michigan 😂 pic.twitter.com/0M1yKyfawb
Heading to East Lansing to take on the Spartans on Sunday.#GoBlue 〽️🏀https://t.co/bKUzUh1pAz— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 3, 2020
Before the clock turns to tomorrow, I wanted to wish @cj_baird27 a Happy Birthday!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 4, 2020
A tireless worker on the court and in the CLASSROOM!
He is a true inspiration & I hope some day he hires me because I know he will achieve all his dreams. pic.twitter.com/a0YXHYBPKY
We are Crashing Crisler this Sunday with @umichwbball vs. Michigan State.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 3, 2020
Gear up with the MAIZE OUT » https://t.co/aTelgknnYa #GoBlue | @TheMDen pic.twitter.com/emJANRAdgS
His passion for the game made the transition from the court with @umichbball to head coach an easy one for Juwan Howard. #B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/yUxQDxT6Tp— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) January 3, 2020
Greg Brown will now take an official to Michigan instead of UNC, his dad says https://t.co/6HECu8noCX— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 3, 2020
Watch our own Kalel Mullings play in the #AllAmericanBowl Saturday January 4th, live on #NBC. pic.twitter.com/ocPAEAKnOn— Milton Academy Football (@MA_Fball) January 3, 2020
Michigan signee Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings), ladies and gentlemen. Get ready to hear his name called in The Big House. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LFfI3q3kM9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2020
Tomorrow morning, I get the privilege of attending the All-American game here in San Antonio with my 9 year old son. Excited to have the opportunity to introduce him to the next great class of Michigan men.. @rjmoten_ @jordanmorantt @kalelmullings @AJHenning3 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xJF3Za07EV— Michael Davids (@Mdavids23) January 4, 2020
January 4, 2020 Rest in Peace Pete Elliott - https://t.co/zvDzCNmJR9 pic.twitter.com/CP41pfcUid— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 4, 2020
So proud of you and the young man you’ve become...hard worker, humble and a loyal friend, leader and mentor 💙💛💙💛 https://t.co/jrWk4qdrQx— Charlotte McKeon (@michfb84) January 4, 2020
Anddd he’s already back in the weight room today! No such thing as an off-season for this guy, #relentless 👊🏻 So much growth this year and I couldn’t be prouder of my amazing son on and especially off the field. Go BLUE! 〽️ https://t.co/nCDQS37lDt— Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) January 4, 2020
Just when I thought Twitter was falling off 😂 amazing work today 👏🏾— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) January 3, 2020
Jon Merrill professional NHL forward.#VegasBorn#vgktalk— Clay Finklea (@cfinklea) January 3, 2020
pic.twitter.com/WwaJuSjD5W
"It's not a haircut, it’s a lifestyle." - Jon Merrill, probably. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vBOmRsncjL— NHL (@NHL) January 3, 2020
How can getting more sleep help you stick to your New Year's resolutions? A professor from U-M's Sleep Disorders Centers explains: https://t.co/7FjawivpDz pic.twitter.com/JbfRfG985y— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) January 3, 2020
Quote of the day
