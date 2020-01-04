News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“I have one year left of eligibility, and the number 25 jersey is coming out of retirement.”
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, joking around on Friday afternoon.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Cesar Ruiz Declares for the NFL Draft

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Isaiah Livers 'day to day,' Doubtful for Sunday

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Preview MSU, Talk Rivalry, More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 CB Darion Green-Warren Breaks Down Finalists Ahead of Decision

• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: All-American Bowl: Predicting the in-Game Announcements

