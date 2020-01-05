The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 5
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan State @ Michigan
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 12:00 PM
Channel: ESPN2
***
What: Michigan @ Michigan State
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 1:30 PM
Channel: CBS
***
What: Oregon State @ Michigan
Sport: Wrestling
When: 4:00 PM
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Forever Go Blue !! 💙 pic.twitter.com/310Z8NnKiX— Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) January 4, 2020
.@UMichFootball WR Donovan Peoples-Jones declares for 2020 NFL Draft.— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 4, 2020
Tracking underclassmen intentions: https://t.co/XuKubC5waF pic.twitter.com/rTMoFW6e6B
Legendary > Home ......〽️〽️〽️I just want to be Great @CharlesWoodson @CoachJim4UM #GoBlue #GroundZero pic.twitter.com/BHCHbgKCSj— Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) January 4, 2020
Welcome to Michigan, Darion Green-Warren! 〽️@gogettadarion is a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ defensive back from Southern California!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 4, 2020
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/LALmC1w3MA #GoBlue | #NewBlue | #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/Dn1UcxY7Oo
Had to save this pic from yesterday’s dinner 😅— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 4, 2020
Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) and AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) battled at practice all week and are ready to be teammates at Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8Q5r8WwZYD
New Michigan signee Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) has a message for #GoBlue fans 😮 pic.twitter.com/6gIaUhN8cG— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 4, 2020
"You gotta humble yourself every now and then, eat a little humble pie. I've done that. But I'm not scared of anyone."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 4, 2020
- @JuwanHoward, on complimenting and facing Tom Izzo and the Spartans pic.twitter.com/bZUsBcEcaG
Michigan commit Hunter Dickinson with another productive outing. Not many as good from 15-feet and in. Devin Askew nearly with a triple double. Turns it over a few times but showed tremendous passing abilities off the bounce— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) January 4, 2020
Placed a new FutureCast selection for Josh Christopher yesterday. Decision is not imminent but one program has gained moment with the top two-way guard https://t.co/KJzqkuLTeE— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) January 4, 2020
With all the negativity @UMichFootball still getting dogs from all over the usa im excited for the future man #GoBlue 〽️〽️〽️— Coach Abram McCoy (@abo02) January 4, 2020
Love seeing my dawgs chase their dreams..— Nico Collins (@lbg_nico7) January 4, 2020
Big play @kalelmullings took a PAT that was blocked to the house today. Then brought out the hit stick on the goal line and took time to introduce himself to Michael. Ecstatic for this class of Michigan men.. It was also great meeting with your family #GodBless #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZGDVedkNGx— Michael Davids (@Mdavids23) January 4, 2020
Top Michigan CB target Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) coming onto the field. Will announce today. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vuAZ533QYo— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 4, 2020
Isaiah. Todd. 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/o8EwJdNYbR— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 5, 2020
What legendary equipment manager Jon Falk told Tom Brady back during his time at Michigan still sticks with him.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 5, 2020
“You know what my favorite ring is? The next one.” pic.twitter.com/8BPdoOnT2Z
January 5, 2020 Happy Birthday Anniversary Ted Petroskey - https://t.co/mO5685o3tv pic.twitter.com/tZ2KZf7RGO— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 5, 2020
Sad to hear about the passing of former M Man, Cedric Coles. He was a part of that great 1980 〽️🏈 Defense. I will forever remember him in this photo celebrating the 1981 Rose Bowl victory over Washington with Chuck Christian.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) January 5, 2020
GO BLUE FOREVER!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nqdow839H5
A year ago today, two of the most treasured people in my life were in a horrific car accident. By the grace of God and strong support from first responders, friends and family they are both doing well. Thankful for every day! pic.twitter.com/vU2ncbLe4T— Matt Shepard (@ShepMatt) January 4, 2020
I will reach my full potential when it’s all said and done.— CT. (@_ChrisTurner28) January 4, 2020
Josh Christopher ripping his Jordan’s in the first quarter didn’t stop him from getting 22 first half points with Wit Quavo & Ja Morant Courtside! @Jaygup23 pic.twitter.com/iyvnE0r3Xa— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 4, 2020
With the start of a new year, many people begin to HIIT the gym. A researcher from @UMKines talks about ways to get the most out of your exercise time. Read more via @vox https://t.co/Lbh2XDJcvU pic.twitter.com/fUeQckob2t— University of Michigan (@UMich) January 4, 2020
Quote of the day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Donovan Peoples-Jones Declares for NFL Draft
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 DB Darion Green-Warren Breaks Down Commitment to Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: On Losing Ruiz and Peoples-Jones, and its Impact
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Signees Shine in All-America Game
• David Berry and Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Michigan Goes West Again to Land Green-Warren
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook