The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 5

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan State @ Michigan

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 12:00 PM

Channel: ESPN2

***

What: Michigan @ Michigan State

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 1:30 PM

Channel: CBS

***

What: Oregon State @ Michigan

Sport: Wrestling

When: 4:00 PM

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Had to save this pic from yesterday’s dinner: Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) and AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) battled at practice all week and are ready to be teammates at Michigan.”
— EJ Holland on Twitter, referring to a picture he took of Darion Green-Warren and A.J. Henning following the former's commitment to Michigan.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Donovan Peoples-Jones Declares for NFL Draft

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 DB Darion Green-Warren Breaks Down Commitment to Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: On Losing Ruiz and Peoples-Jones, and its Impact

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Signees Shine in All-America Game

• David Berry and Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Michigan Goes West Again to Land Green-Warren

