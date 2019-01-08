The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 8
Tweets of the Day:
The first rankings of 2019 are out and Michigan comes in at No. 2 in the AP and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yUiIbw0T11— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
Jordan Poole, the Magician. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cj9Tk1JsMy— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 7, 2019
How No. 2 @umichbball fans have felt at the beginning, middle and end of every 2018-19 game: pic.twitter.com/jDZ26fyKj5— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 7, 2019
Join men's basketball head coach @JohnBeilein and women's basketball head coach @KBA_GoBlue tonight at 7 p.m. at Pizza House for the Inside Michigan Basketball Radio Show!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/wAT1NYOWyY— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
ICYMI we're still undefeated 😏— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 7, 2019
Check out the highlights from yesterday's @umichbball win against Indiana! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ro5S3bm4F0
👀 @Moritz_Weasley has flashed his potential (16.4 PTS/5.2 REB/1.8 3PM) on assignment in the #NBAGLeague!@UMichBBall ↗️ @Lakers ➡️ @SouthBayLakers pic.twitter.com/ZokavEByF0— NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 7, 2019
"I think there's no question Michigan can win a national championship."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 7, 2019
- @tsnmike, on undefeated and No. 2 @umichbball pic.twitter.com/FEuULOty9W
Something we guarantee: Soon enough, @JohnBeilein will admit how special @umichbball is.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 7, 2019
Until then, the greatest in the business will continue to motivate his guys. pic.twitter.com/oD8m3FoVX0
"I struggle to find holes in the Wolverine basketball program."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 7, 2019
- @BTNJonCrispin, on @umichbballhttps://t.co/eM2ib0lX3s pic.twitter.com/d4LPzxzt3S
Now THIS is how you start an outdoor game!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 7, 2019
cc: @Jcecconi9 #GoBlue // #WinterWhites pic.twitter.com/Ifnfg88bk9
🎥 YOST BUILT: A Winter Whiteout at Notre Dame Stadium 〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9FD5bKFmol— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 8, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Monday Musings-Al Washington, Title Game Thoughts, More
• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Ohio State Hires Greg Mattison As Defensive Coordinator
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stays At No. 2 In AP Poll
• Austin Fox, Michigan's 15-0 Start Has Led To Some Impressive National Statistics
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: East Coach Raves About Cornelius Johnson
---
