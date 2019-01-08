Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 8

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"He’s just a smooth athlete. He catches the ball effortlessly. From a physical standpoint, he’s really, really impressive."
— Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian head coach Tim Hardy on Cornelius Johnson

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Monday Musings-Al Washington, Title Game Thoughts, More

• Chris Balas, Michigan Football: Ohio State Hires Greg Mattison As Defensive Coordinator

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stays At No. 2 In AP Poll

• Austin Fox, Michigan's 15-0 Start Has Led To Some Impressive National Statistics

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: East Coach Raves About Cornelius Johnson

