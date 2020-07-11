The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 11
Tweets of the day
@umichbball @UMichFootball 😁 pic.twitter.com/UEsYZudFDS— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) July 11, 2020
#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/j8Lp5FkcXI— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) July 11, 2020
Well, that’s about as solid a half hour as a school can have on the recruiting trail. #Michigan— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) July 10, 2020
Michigan WR commit Markus Allen (@MarkusAllen19) is hyped up about @Xavierworthy2 joining the squad and has a message for #GoBlue fans ‼️〽️ pic.twitter.com/41DrPgj1fF— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 10, 2020
Yes Sir! 👀👀!#SpeedinSpace💨💨 #GoBlue🔵🔵〽️〽️— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) July 10, 2020
Hear why @kb33zy_04 chose @umichbball tonight on @WOODTV at 6-10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/BupzNWrrmS— WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) July 10, 2020
Go blue〽️.— The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) July 10, 2020
King tricky🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/vip3yX5HiT
Got him....GO BLUE 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/yQJEHsqoTi— Nate Lewis (@NateLewis77) July 10, 2020
The Chiefs have waived former Michigan QB Shea Patterson, per source. He was signed as an undrafted free agent this year.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 10, 2020
July 11, 2020 Rest in Peace Alan Bovard - https://t.co/15ShjiEmig pic.twitter.com/oACd2XUehc— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) July 11, 2020
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 10, 2020
Thrilled for @JCrossover ... & @CarisLeVert 😉
〽️🏀 https://t.co/FEL9YhK0Kg
Happy Birthday to a great Michigan Football Supporter, Bill Earle! Go Blue!! pic.twitter.com/cKZKs3wywN— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) July 10, 2020
Michigan safety commit Rod Moore (@Rodmoorejr) has impressive track times and likes to get physical on film. Once he fills out, he's going to be a playmaker on the back end in Ann Arbor. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 11, 2020
📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/d0eEY38AXb
Happy 22nd Anniversary to my beautiful and wonderful wife @kablauf. You are my best friend and have made our life together very special. Thanks for being the greatest mom for @BradenAblauf and @riley_ablauf pic.twitter.com/W6VUnNIu6B— David Ablauf (@dablauf) July 11, 2020
Chicago 🚘 Dayton 🚘 Columbus— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 10, 2020
July 11, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Kobe Bufkin Commits to U-M
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Top Target Xavier Worthy Commits to Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: With Bufkin in the Fold, Michigan now has a top 5 Class
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves Back Into top 5 in Recruiting Rankings
• Steve Kornacki, MGoBlue.com: Mason Maximizing all Michigan has to Offer on Football Field, in Business School
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook