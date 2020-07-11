 The Michigan Wolverines' football and basketball programs each landed big commits.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 11

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Well, that’s about as solid a half hour as a school can have on the recruiting trail."
— The Michigan Daily's Daniel Dash, after the Wolverines landed commitments from Kobe Bufkin and Xavier Worthy

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Kobe Bufkin Commits to U-M

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Top Target Xavier Worthy Commits to Michigan

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: With Bufkin in the Fold, Michigan now has a top 5 Class

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Moves Back Into top 5 in Recruiting Rankings

• Steve Kornacki, MGoBlue.com: Mason Maximizing all Michigan has to Offer on Football Field, in Business School

