The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 18

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

I think we have a lot of guys with high ceilings that can make big plays at any given time. With the experience we have coming back, especially on the offensive side of the ball, I think we can move the ball pretty well and become a real force on that side
— Ben Bredeson

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Picked To Win Big Ten In Annual Preseason Poll

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Offensive Lineman Ben Bredeson: 'I'm In The Best Shape of My Life'

• Austin Fox, Kalel Mullings Can Be An Elite LB Or RB At Michigan, Per Opposing Coach

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Jon Jansen Optimistic Heading Into Season

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: On The Two Latest 2020 Offers

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Junior Tackle Donovan Jackson Talks U-M

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Derrick Walton Jr. on Franz Wagner: 'He's ready to make an impact'

