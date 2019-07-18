The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 18
Tweets of the Day:
〽️🏈#GoBlue | #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/AvWftumqwE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 17, 2019
#WallpaperWednesday — LOOKING FRESH. 💪@HON5H0 | @LetmeRockk_ #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/pUQSreNUnx— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 17, 2019
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 17, 2019
💛💛💛💛💙💙💙💛💛💛💛
💛💛💛💛💙💙💙💛💛💛💛
💙💛💛💛💛💙💛💛💛💛💙
💙💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💙
💙💛💛💙💛💛💛💙💛💛💙
💙💛💛💙💙💛💙💙💛💛💙
💛💛💛💛💙💙💙💛💛💛💛
💛💛💛💛💙💙💙💛💛💛💛
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
One could argue tomorrow marks the unofficial start of @B1Gfootball season when Media Days get underway. 👀— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 17, 2019
Who's your preseason pick to win the league? 👇 pic.twitter.com/d8zuTTp8su
Michigan Athletics - visualized by emojis. #GoBlue | #WorldEmojiDay 〽️ pic.twitter.com/5W6X5Py6JG— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 17, 2019
.@KBA_GoBlue with a cannon! #goblue 〽️🏀🎯 pic.twitter.com/qUDdwFaPCc— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 17, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Picked To Win Big Ten In Annual Preseason Poll
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Offensive Lineman Ben Bredeson: 'I'm In The Best Shape of My Life'
• Austin Fox, Kalel Mullings Can Be An Elite LB Or RB At Michigan, Per Opposing Coach
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Jon Jansen Optimistic Heading Into Season
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: On The Two Latest 2020 Offers
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: Junior Tackle Donovan Jackson Talks U-M
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Derrick Walton Jr. on Franz Wagner: 'He's ready to make an impact'
---
