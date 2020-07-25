The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 25
Tweets of the day
Does anyone else have goosebumps? #GoBlue | #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/PazBLuzOFG— Learfield IMG College Audio (@LearfieldAudio) July 24, 2020
13 points ✅— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) July 24, 2020
10 rebounds ✅
10 assists ✅
We're celebrating #FlashbackFriday with highlights from @CarisLeVert's triple-double, then just the fourth in @umichbball history. pic.twitter.com/yQMzA6XJJG
Maxwell Award (College Player of the Year)Watch List @MaxwellFootball:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 24, 2020
〽️ @lbg_nico7 〽️ pic.twitter.com/zO8UskcZPr
My @TheWolverineMag finally arrived! pic.twitter.com/XucR65nLwX— Cam McGrone Fan Club (@GOBLUEMHW4) July 24, 2020
A lot of speculation about NCAA Board of Governors meeting today. Most do not expect major action re: DI fall sports, but a caveat: “Unless you’re hearing it from the presidents themselves, nobody knows what will happen. Get them in a room and you don’t know what they’ll decide.”— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 24, 2020
With his commitment set for Monday at 9pm EST, we took a look at who are the programs to beat for five-star wing Peyton Watson earlier in the week.https://t.co/uHFe4d5ZRm— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 24, 2020
3️⃣2️⃣ back in business 💼 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/NnBNcPSt3S— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 24, 2020
Learn more about #DallasCowboys rookie, @Mckeon_Sean in Name To Know:— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 24, 2020
Let’s take a look at what the boys caught fishing yesterday...— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 24, 2020
🐟 and a🌲 pic.twitter.com/SbTQDNP3vT
Four U-M faculty members have been honored as 2020 Distinguished University Professors: https://t.co/yCCopkqpBB— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 24, 2020
Four-star 2022 DE Derrick Moore (@Big8DMoore) out of powerhouse St. Frances. Holds a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uPWhuImBKe— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 24, 2020
Four-star 2022 Michigan ATH offer Ramon Brown (@Ramon_x7) working through pass catching drills #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GI67hEXEJo— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 24, 2020
More of four-star 2022 Michigan DL target Derrick Moore (@Big8DMoore) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xRJHIdIGHg— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 24, 2020
Top 2022 Michigan LB target Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) finishing up at the UA/UC/ESPN camp #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/woGDGrSYXf— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 24, 2020
Top 2022 Michigan LB target Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) going through individuals #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Aocw4Ekejx— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 24, 2020
More of top 2022 Michigan LB target Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NPc8t6y67C— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 24, 2020
Rising 2022 New Jersey DE Kenny Fletcher (@KennyFletcher20) in action. Holds a Michigan offer. Former teammate of RJ Moten. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xBuFHNnOdM— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 24, 2020
More of rising 2022 Michigan DL target Kenny Fletcher (@KennyFletcher20) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/suIwR5c4BD— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 24, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Reveals its Latest Virus Testing Numbers; Results are Again Encouraging
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Nico Collins Lands on his Second Preseason Watch List
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football 3-2-1: Will There be Football in the Fall?
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Insider Tidbits on Michigan Targets From ESPN Delaware Camp
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Ranking the Contenders: Jalen Warley
---
