 Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Trey Burke has finally joined the Dallas Mavericks in Orlando.
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“The Wolverines have already plugged a number of holes in its backcourt this summer thanks to the commitments of Isaiah Barnes and Kobe Bufkin. However, it would love to add another ballhandling guard, which is why Michigan remains heavily involved with Warley. The ace up the sleeve is assistant coach Phil Martelli, the former St. Joe’s head coach that tutored Warley’s father and uncle during their own playing days on Hawk Hill. Could Martelli keep the bloodlines intact to an extent and pull Warley out of his old stomping grounds and bring him to Ann Arbor? There is a chance, which is why Michigan is Virginia’s greatest competitor for Warley at the moment.”
— Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans, breaking down top-25 point guard and heavy Michigan target Jalen Warley's recruitment
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Reveals its Latest Virus Testing Numbers; Results are Again Encouraging

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Nico Collins Lands on his Second Preseason Watch List

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football 3-2-1: Will There be Football in the Fall?

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Insider Tidbits on Michigan Targets From ESPN Delaware Camp

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Ranking the Contenders: Jalen Warley

---

{{ article.author_name }}